Gov. Andy Beshear announced 39 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday – to date the largest single-day increase in Kentucky since the outbreak began. The announcement brings the state’s total to at least 163 cases and includes a new case in Warren County.
The total number of cases in the region is now at least 11, with six cases in Warren County, three in Simpson County, one in Logan County and one in Allen County.
Beshear also announced Tuesday the state’s first coronavirus case related to a “coronavirus party.” Beshear strongly condemned the practice.
“Anyone who goes to something like (a coronavirus party) may think they are indestructible, but it is someone else's loved one that they are going to hurt,” Beshear said.
Beshear also said Tuesday he will order all non-life sustaining businesses to close to in-person service, effective Thursday evening. Beshear said there will be an executive order, released Wednesday, with more details.
“If we truly want to stop the coronavirus, we have to make sure that we’re taking the steps that we need to,” he said.
Beshear’s daily briefing on Monday brought news of new confirmed cases in Allen, Simpson and Warren counties.
A spokeswoman with the Barren River District Health Department confirmed Monday afternoon that the new case, a 26-year-old male, brought Warren County’s total to five. She could not immediately offer demographic details on Warren County’s sixth case.
– Daily News multimedia reporter Emily Zantow also contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.