A sixth person diagnosed with the coronavirus in Warren County has died, according to a news release Wednesday from the Barren River District Health Department.
It is the first death in the county since two were confirmed one week ago by the department.
Officials also reported two more virus-related deaths in Butler, bringing the total in the district's eight-county region to 30. The tally also includes nine in Edmonson, eight in Butler, three in both Logan and Simpson and one in Barren.
Overall cases in the health department’s district have risen to 1,448, including 963 in Warren, 219 in Butler, 129 in Logan, 60 in Edmonson, 50 in Simpson, 37 in Barren, 25 in Hart and five in Metcalfe. Of those, 631 people have reportedly recovered.
There are at least 62 cases in Allen County, according to an update from the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River district.
Meanwhile, the Barren River Area Development District’s COVID-19 Dashboard, which uses data from the state Department of Public Health, showed 1,547 cases Wednesday in its 10-county region. Those include 950 in Warren, 226 in Butler, 125 in Logan, 56 in both Edmonson and Allen, 49 in Simpson, 44 in Barren, 21 in Hart, 16 in Monroe and four in Metcalfe.
Data often differs between the state and local sources due to different reporting methods.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday during his briefing in Frankfort that there are now 9,077 coronavirus cases statewide, 127 of which are newly confirmed and 153 of which are considered probable. The state’s virus-related death toll rose to 400, with six newly confirmed deaths and one probable death.
Of the 9,077 total cases, at least 3,124 have recovered, 512 are currently hospitalized and 82 are in intensive care.
– This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.