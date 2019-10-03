Southcentral Kentucky’s oldest Halloween attraction is marking a special anniversary with a treat for fans of “The Walking Dead” TV show.
Skeleton’s Lair is celebrating its 20th year of scream-inducing fun on Cemetery Road between Bowling Green and Scottsville.
Owner Amy Burge said people often ask her what was on the “scream park” site before it become a seasonal attraction.
“There was not a stick on the property outside of trees,” she said of the rural property.
With the park adding features every year, Skeleton’s Lair now features close to a dozen large horror-themed buildings, a haunted hay ride, haunted woods, a gift shop and more spread on about 10 acres. During peak days, about 70 actors populate the park to scare customers.
“It’s been a fast 20 years,” Burge said. “It grows every year. ... We are always fine-tuning things and enhancing it.”
New this year is a large event pavilion, which will accommodate not only those waiting in line to get into the park, but special events like this year’s Walking Dead Weekend.
The park regularly brings in special guests from the horror industry, and this year’s special guest is Cooper Andrews, who plays Jerry on “The Walking Dead.”
Burge said Andrews is a fan favorite with more than 200,000 followers on Instagram.
Because “The Walking Dead,” now in its 10th season, also films in October, “we had a lot of hurdles to get him released,” Burge said.
Andrews will be meeting fans, taking pictures and signing autographs the night of Oct. 12 for guests who purchase a special event ticket.
On Oct. 13, guests will again get to meet Andrews, ask him questions, win prizes by answering “Walking Dead” trivia questions and then get to watch the latest episode of the show with one of its stars.
“Who gets to watch a show with a cast member?” Burge asked. “If you are a true ‘Walking Dead’ fan, this is a pretty unique opportunity.”
Ticket buyers also get admission to the park’s main attractions, which include a skeleton-themed 3D attraction, a haunted house of wax and sanitarium, a hay ride that goes through a circus-themed big top terror attraction, the Grimley & Sons morgue and the Doomsday Doll Factory.
—Times, ticket prices and more information are available at www.skeletons lair.com.
