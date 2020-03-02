Ski Daddy’s, a popular Russellville restaurant, is bringing its chicken strips, wings and catfish offerings to Bowling Green.
Mike Jackson, owner and operator of the Ski Daddy’s in Russellville for the past 10 years, is nearly ready to open a second location in space that was most recently a Simple Simon’s Pizza in the River Place Drive shopping center near Louisville Road and Porter Pike.
The space near the Dollar General Market is no stranger to restaurant operations. It was home to Red’s Restaurant and then to Poppy’s Kitchen before Simple Simon’s opened there last year.
Where other eateries have failed, Jackson believes he can succeed with a restaurant concept that many Bowling Green residents are already familiar with. Jackson has operated a Ski Daddy’s food truck that has ventured into Bowling Green, and he said his Russellville location already draws some customers from Bowling Green.
“I’ve checked around for a Bowling Green location before,” Jackson said. “One of my customers brought this location to my attention.”
He likes the spot because he sees growth in that part of Warren County.
“There are a lot of factories in the industrial park near there,” Jackson said. “That Louisville Road area is building up. A Starbucks has come in and a Popeye’s restaurant. That area can bring people in from other areas like Edmonson County and Smiths Grove.”
Jackson, who was district manager for the Zaxby’s restaurant chain for nearly 10 years before opening Ski Daddy’s, said he has a proven brand.
“It’s a popular brand,” he said. “A lot of people know us. People from Franklin and Bowling Green will come to Russellville and eat at Ski Daddy’s.”
Ski Daddy’s offers a broad menu, Jackson said. It specializes in chicken strips, catfish and gyros, but Jackson said his eatery also offers barbecue, shrimp, wings and a variety of sandwiches and salads.
Jackson hopes to have the Bowling Green Ski Daddy’s open by the end of March, serving lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday and employing about 20 people.
“Not a whole lot of renovation was needed,” Jackson said. “I think we can have it open in four or five weeks.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.