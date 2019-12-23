Anyone passing by the SoKY Ice Rink on Monday and Wednesday nights has seen a different kind of event taking place on the ice.
All you need is a bacon press and skillets and you’re ready for a game of skillet curling.
Much like bocce ball, skillet curling involves throwing the bacon press onto the ice and trying to get skillets as close as possible to the press for points.
Leah Spurlin, who organized the Skillet Curling League, said the idea came from Chattanooga, Tenn.
“I had a staff member last year from Chattanooga and she showed me a newspaper clipping from there,” she said. “In the offseason, I talked with the organizers and now we are doing something similar to what they are doing. I think it’s unique and we try to offer events for everyone of all ages and this is a good adult thing for people to do.”
Spurlin said something as unique as skillet curling received a good response.
“At first, I didn’t think anybody would sign up for it,” she said. “We have 10 teams and we have a lot of people ask how they can play and it’s exciting.”
Throughout the 10 teams, the creativity has shown from team names to uniform choices.
From gnome hats to tiaras, the league teams make their unique appearance every Monday and Wednesday night on the ice from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
For Sam Kirtley, being a member of the team Frozen Assets has been an enjoyable experience.
“This is my first experience with curling,” he said, adding that the invitation to play came from friends.
“They are involved in hockey so they already have the ice experience,” he said. “It sounded like something fun. It is family friendly and you don’t have to learn how to skate, either.”
The low skill requirement was another attraction for many players.
“Anybody could do it,” said John Renfrow, a team member of Rafferty’s. “As long as you have a skillet and the will to slide it, you can do it.”
The team numbers are flexible also, according to Kirtley.
“Have to have a minimum of two players on each team,” he said. “We have four.”
Despite the simplicity of the game, Kirtley added there is some strategy involved.
“It’s a little bit of a defensive game trying to knock the other skillets out of the way. You could be the first one or two and be right on top of the bacon press but before it’s over you could be kicked off of there so there’s a lot of strategy.
“We play twice a week and each game lasts about 20 minutes,” Kirtley said.
Despite a tough season so far, Frozen Assets team members are still having a good time.
“We are actually winless so far,” Kirtley said, laughing. “We are 0-4 and we are having lots of fun. Three of those four games it’s been really close.”
Skillet curling is also a chance to support the Warren County Public Library in the first ever Skillet Curling Tournament.
The tournament is from 5 to 10 p.m. Jan. 5 and entry fees are $50 per team.
All proceeds go toward Warren County Public Library’s SoKY Book Fest held in March.
“We decided we would try to do a big fundraiser for them,” Spurlin said. “We decided to change things up a little bit and have three rinks going at one time and see how the turnout is. I think it’s going to be a good turnout. We will have music going and concessions open, so it should be a good skillet party.”
– For more information or to sign up for the tournament, visit warrenpl.org.
