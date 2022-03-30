An expansion at the Southern Kentucky Rehabilitation Hospital on Campbell Lane in Bowling Green will expand this region’s ability to care for brain-injury patients.
Nearly completed, with a ribbon-cutting planned for April 29, the 15-bed, $4 million expansion of the facility will create a new 8,400-square-foot unit that is dedicated to treating patients who have suffered brain damage as a result of strokes or traumatic injury.
That’s a capability that SKY Rehab CEO Stuart Locke said will allow the local rehab hospital to provide services not currently available anywhere in western Kentucky.
“There’s not one around here,” Locke said. “Even Nashville doesn’t have a brain-injury unit.”
As a result, Locke said the new unit will draw patients from a wide area. Already, patients are coming from areas such as Madisonville, Beaver Dam and Owensboro to take advantage of SKY Rehab’s brain-injury services now being provided in the 61-bed facility.
“We anticipate being able to admit several patients from west Kentucky,” Locke said, “but our primary focus will be our immediate area.”
Locke said SKY Rehab has been treating brain-injury patients since opening in 1992 but had done so within its general patient population.
The expansion, which will take the rehab hospital to 76 beds, will provide it with a unit specifically designed and staffed to meet the needs of brain-injury patients.
“These rooms are designed specifically around brain-injury patients,” Locke said. “You’ll be able to see the patient without actually going in the room.”
Locke said the new unit will have other features that lend themselves to treatment of those with brain injuries.
The addition will include all private beds, a gymnasium and an outdoor courtyard, all designed to help patients recover.
“It will be secluded, so there won’t be as much stimulation,” Locke said. “There will be an area where therapists can take patients outside and do some exercises.”
SKY Rehab already has a neuro-psychologist on staff and is adding nurses and therapists and training them on treatment of brain injuries.
“We will help people return to playing an active role in our community,” Locke said. “To see someone who has lost their independence regain it is very satisfying.”
SKY Rehab won approval last year for a certificate of need to add the 15 beds. Its application to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services made a strong case for adding on to a facility that was 65,761 square feet before the expansion.
That application said the hospital’s patient load has been rising steadily, jumping from 80% in 2018 to 89% in 2019.
“That’s another large reason for doing this expansion,” Locke said. “Our capacity is limited now. This will take us to 76 beds. That’s pretty large for a rehab hospital.”
Locke said SKY Rehab is continuing to hold hiring events in an effort to fill the “20 to 25” new jobs needed to fully staff the new unit.
