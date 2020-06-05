Looking ahead to a fall semester that will play out during the coronavirus pandemic, Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College announced Thursday its plans for the term beginning Aug. 17.
A news release from SKYCTC said classes will take place during the fall term in a variety of formats. Face-to-face and online classes are scheduled in both 16-week and eight-week sessions.
SKYCTC is currently offering student services in a face-to-face format at its campuses in Bowling Green, Glasgow and Franklin. Staff will be available to meet with students by appointment for the upcoming summer and fall terms, the release said.
“Scheduling appointments for students to come in to meet with our staff will allow us to manage the traffic on campus while still providing the services that students need,” SKYCTC President Phil Neal said in the release.
Before visiting a campus, individuals should call 270-901-1000 to schedule an appointment, the release said. Registration is currently underway for the summer session beginning June 29.
SKYCTC has also developed an on-campus operations plan and designated a Healthy at Work Officer to oversee the health and safety of students, faculty and staff, the release said. All employees will be required to take online training on health and safety protocols before they can return to work.
– For more information about how to enroll for the summer and fall terms, visit www.southcentral.kctcs.edu or call 270-901-1000.
