A psychedelic stampede of horses took shape Thursday as visual art students from Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College worked to complete a mural on the back wall of Cocomo Confections just across from Corner Bakery Cafe.
For David Jones’ art students, it was a rare opportunity to collaborate after a year of social distancing and online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“They’re doing great. This is the most they’ve talked all semester. They’re finally getting to be outside, getting to be more social,” Jones said, relishing the opportunity to get outside and work with his students on an art project for the community.
“I wish there was a ton of more murals” in Bowling Green, Jones said. “I hope they keep coming. ... I would love to see more color around town.”
The project was made possible by Harvey Johnson and the Ellis Walker Gallery, and a donation was made to a SKYCTC fund that supports art scholarships.
“It’ll be a $500 scholarship donated from Ellis Walker, which is a gallery here in Thoroughbred Square,” said Jones, an assistant professor of art at SKYCTC.
At the behest of Johnson, the Ellis Walker Gallery owner, Jones started the project by sketching the multi-colored horses, with students adding shapes in their wake to give the work a sense of movement.
For art student Skylar Stewart, the project was a chance to reconnect with friends.
“Most of my classes are actually online, so my art classes are the ones that are in person,” Stewart said. “We get to interact a lot more than we do. ... It’s a more relaxed setting, and it’s something that we all enjoy doing.”
“I think this is a great opportunity, and I’m really grateful for Mr. Jones inviting us out to do this. I’ve never been a part of something like this,” said Miriam Srour, another student. “It’s nice. We finally get to talk to each other.”
