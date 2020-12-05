Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College is offering the community an opportunity to support students and programs in health care, education, transportation, culinary and public safety through the SKYCTC Future Frontline Heroes Fund.
The fund will also provide grants to faculty in these programs to advance their instruction at SKYCTC.
The college is asking the community for donations to reach a goal of $50,000. If that threshold is met, the college will receive a matching grant of $50,000 from the Kentucky Community and Technical College System’s office.
The $100,000 endowed fund would then be used to provide awards for the long term.
Heather Rogers, executive director of the SKYCTC Foundation, said the fund is being created as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have seen how important essential workers are, and to ensure the safety of our community, we need to support these students in these fields,” Rogers said. “In thinking about the pandemic and after hearing from our partners that many frontline workers are fatigued and experiencing burnout, we wanted to support our students.”
Rogers said the fund is already off to a good start after a $10,000 gift from Bluegrass Logistics.
“We are thrilled about their contribution,” Rogers said.
SKYCTC will also hold an express enrollment event starting Monday to get more students enrolled quicker so they can be prepared for next semester. The event will last until Dec. 18.
To make a donation, go to SKYCTC’s website and find the giving page. The public can also contact Rogers at 270-535-1503 to make a contribution as well.
