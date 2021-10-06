Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College’s Golf Scramble for Student Scholarships will return Oct. 22 at CrossWinds Golf Course.
The event was canceled last fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the scramble will be open to the public this year while also featuring closest-to-the-pin, longest drive and putting contests.
SKYCTC Foundation Executive Director Heather Rogers said the golf outing is one of the foundation’s largest annual fundraisers.
Over the past eight years, the SKYCTC Golf Scramble for Student Scholarships has raised $500,000 to assist students in completing their educational goals, she said.
“This is one of our largest events where we can reach out to the community and we can get multiple folks involved,” Rogers said. “In 2014, the foundation brought in over $168,000. This past year, we have raised nearly $675,000. That’s with all the donations we brought in, not just through the golf scramble.”
She said all proceeds raised through the scramble go to scholarships for students at the college.
“The more scholarships that we have to offer – that obviously helps enrollment,” she said. “Overall, our scholarships through the foundation have had a large growth in scholarship funds available to our students.”
Rogers said that during this academic year, SKYCTC increased scholarship dollars awarded by 39% over the prior year, and 78% of students receive some type of financial aid such as scholarships, Pell or Cap grants and KEES awards.
The scramble, which consists of a full round of golf, costs $100 a person in four-person teams.
Individuals will be paired with team members, and check-in for the event will be at 7:30 a.m. A shotgun start will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Rogers said the scramble will be Oct. 22 rain or shine.
Cash prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place finishers. There will be drawings for door prizes.
“We are just happy to have the event back,” Rogers said. “We will have the same great opportunities for the players. Even if folks aren’t great golfers, there are still opportunities to have a lot of fun and support the foundation. I think it is very exciting to see the community really embracing SKYCTC.”
People can register online at southcentral.kctcs.edu/scholarship-scramble or pay on the day of the event.
