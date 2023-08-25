Students and campus organizations flocked to Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College’s main campus Wednesday for the annual Student Life showcase.
More than a dozen groups focused on creative writing, gaming, business leadership, LGBTQ+ identity, student support and more united to connect students with whatever they need for success.
David Travis, director of Student Life and Engagement at SKYCTC, said encouraging students to engage with the community is a crucial part of academic success.
“From a college perspective, it helps with retention, but really (this event) is about creating a community atmosphere where students feel engaged and welcomed,” Travis said.
Angie Tamang, member of Phi Beta Lambda, a club for students eyeing business-related fields, addressed interested students as they filed between booths.
She said the organization helps students build strong resumes while giving back through community service. It also helped her move beyond her comfort zone in college.
“Before I joined this club, I was pretty shy, but after (joining), I made a lot of friends and became more confident talking to people,” Tamang said.
Tamang and other members regularly compete in the Kentucky Future Business Leaders of America Collegiate Leadership Conference.
SKYCTC was the only community college in the state to compete earlier this year – and compete they did.
Tamang placed second in the State of Chapter category along with Maryan Mohamed, another member. In all, six members took home four first-place awards, four second-place awards and one third-place award.
They were invited to Atlanta for the national FBLA Collegiate Conference in June, where Mohamed received first place in Organizational Communication & Leadership.
But not every club is about building a resume. Some just want to give students a break from the class load with a delicious meal.
Abigail Rodriguez, student ambassador and president of Diversity through Dining, studies public relations when she’s not organizing club excursions.
Her group brings together food-loving students with an interest in other cultures. They regularly plan trips to try various ethnic cuisines and learn about the culture in the process.
The sign-up sheet full of names in front of her proved students were interested.
“We basically vote on places that we can go, and whichever gets the most votes we go to,” Rodriguez said. “Last semester, we had a lot of Asian cuisines. It was really fun.”
Rodriguez said students get to broaden their horizons while relaxing with friends, which can provide some much needed relief when the semester gets tough.
The showcase overall was part of SKYCTC’s Spirit Week, which included goodie bag scavenger hunts and a raffle for Bourbon and Beyond tickets to kick off the new semester.
“Passports” were handed out to students in attendance to be signed at each table. They won’t get anyone through U.S. customs, but it did get them a free lunch from the college’s Grove Café.