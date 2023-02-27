Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College is offering a new scholarship aimed at displaced students.
The Kentucky Humanitarian Assistance Scholarship is funded by the 2022 General Assembly and is being piloted by both the Council on Postsecondary Education and the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority.
KHAS defines a “displaced student” as a foreign national who has been granted or has applied for asylum in the U.S.; a person who is a resettled refugee or someone who is in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status, humanitarian parole or through an immigrant visa.
“This program is offered through the state, and we’re trying to provide access to students who are displaced from their home country,” said Brooke Justice, SKYCTC’s vice president of student and organizational success. “We think it is a phenomenal opportunity to help students.”
Justice said to her knowledge there was no maximum number of students that could be awarded the scholarship.
“We would like to help as many as possible,” she said.
Addi Hernandez, SKYCTC’s Latino outreach specialist, is working to bring awareness to the new program.
“The goal of the scholarship is to give displaced students a chance to earn a certificate, diploma or degree and then put those skills to use in our local economy,” Hernandez said in a release. “We hope this scholarship will encourage displaced students to move forward with their educational goals.”
KHAS covers the cost of attendance “and any associated fees that would be associated with that,” Justice said.