Students at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College will continue their studies through distance learning for the remainder of the spring semester, the school announced on its website Wednesday.
"Colleges will offer only online/remote classroom instruction through the last day of instruction on May 2nd and use online/remote assessment during the regular final exam week of May 4–10," SKYCTC announced.
The decision follows a directive from Jay Box, president of Kentucky's Community and Technical College System.
"This decision will help provide consistency for students and faculty who are impacted by conflicting dates and messaging from multiple colleges," the announcement reads.
KCTCS colleges will remain open on a limited basis with limited services. Universities are following a similar approach.
"We will continue to provide student support services virtually until the colleges reopen on a regular schedule," the announcement reads.
Spring Commencement ceremonies have also been postponed, with a decision on new dates to come later this spring.
More information is available at southcentral.kctcs.edu/covid-19/covid-19-update.aspx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.