SKYCTC's Culinary Arts program donates food staples to Salvation Army

With coronavirus cases climbing locally and across Kentucky in recent weeks, Salvation Army Capt. Michael Cox has seen a precipitous increase in the number of people looking for food assistance – many of them elderly people and families.
“The numbers have definitely quadrupled,” he said.
The Salvation Army used to assist about 35 to 40 people weekly, but it’s now seeing more than 150 people show up for its grab-and-go meals each week.
“We are on the front lines,” Cox said. “We are doing the best that we can to serve those that are less fortunate. … Our goal is to bring hope, bring hope in the midst of all this fear.”
That effort will no doubt be aided with the support of Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College’s culinary arts program, which on Tuesday donated boxes of chicken, beef, spices, flour and other food staples to the charitable organization.
Chef Tammy Inscoe, who coordinates SKYCTC’s culinary arts program, spent part of her morning Tuesday loading boxes of supplies into the back of a Salvation Army truck.
“We are going to donate them to the Salvation Army to help those in need and those on the front line,” she said.
With some local stores struggling to keep shelves stocked, “we want to try to supplement what they can’t get and hopefully that will help,” she said. “This one of the best ways I can think (of) to do that.”
SKYCTC students are learning remotely for the rest of the semester, which poses a special challenge to culinary arts students, who learn by doing. In recent weeks, Inscoe has been connecting with students through a handful of web-conferencing and instant messaging platforms. Much like an assigned reading list, culinary arts students are cooking a prescribed list of recipes from home.
“I order groceries through the local grocery stores” for students to pick up, Inscoe said. “They go home, they prepare the recipes that we have for this semester and they (take) video and take pictures and send (them) back to me. … It seems to be working out fairly well.”
However, that left unanswered the question of what should be done with the program’s untapped store of supplies. Inscoe raised the issue with SKYCTC Provost James McCaslin, and the school decided to offer them to the Salvation Army, she said.
Cox said he appreciated the donation, along with the support Bowling Green and surrounding communities have offered in recent weeks.
For Inscoe, SKYCTC is one extended family she’s proud to be a part of.
“I’m glad that this family can help the families off campus,” she said.
