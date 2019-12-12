The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center announced Thursday that it will acquire the community theater nonprofit group BG OnStage, effective in January.
BG OnStage specializes in summer-season musicals and school-day performances for area youth, as well as workshops, acting classes and musical lessons. Currently located on Chestnut Street, BG OnStage will soon be headquartered at the Capitol Arts Center in downtown Bowling Green and will hold its summer musical at SKyPAC's main facility on College Street.
“We are excited about the possibilities of BG OnStage and we know that it will prosper with SKyPAC’s facilities and expertise for many years to come," said Tom Carto, president and CEO of SKyPAC, at a news conference Thursday.
BG OnStage's roots trace to 2009, when it was founded as the Art Education Task Force. In the years since, it has performed at a number of local venues, including at its own Gaslight Theatre on Chestnut Street.
“Growing this theater company has been extremely challenging, yet rewarding at the same time," said Elise Charny, the artistic and education director of BG OnStage who has been with the organization since its inception, including in a full-time capacity since 2014. "There are students that I have been working with for upwards of seven or eight years. To see these kids grow in the theatre from children to young adults has been so amazing. I cannot wait to continue this growth and expansion with SKyPAC to continue to create and produce quality theater education programs and productions to the community.”
Bowling Green attorney Flora Templeton Stuart, founder of the Art Education Task Force, said BG OnStage will be dissolved as a separate entity by the end of December.
BG OnStage is currently performing "Frozen Jr.," an adaptation of the popular Disney film, at Western Kentucky University's Van Meter Auditorium. The final public performance is at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
– Visit www.bgonstage.org and www.theskypac.com for more information on the organizations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.