SKyPAC adds several performances to 2022-23 season

Arts of Southern Kentucky President and CEO Jeff Reed announces on March 22 the 2022-23 musical theatre lineup of the Willanna K. Ramsey Memorial Broadway Series, which will include productions of Legally Blonde, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Disney's Beauty and the Beast, at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center. 

 DAILY NEWS FILE

A variety of new performances have been added to the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center's 2022-23 season.