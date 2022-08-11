SKyPAC adds several performances to 2022-23 season

Arts of Southern Kentucky President and CEO Jeff Reed announces on March 22 the 2022-23 musical theatre lineup of the Willanna K. Ramsey Memorial Broadway Series, which will include productions of Legally Blonde, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Disney's Beauty and the Beast, at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
A variety of new performances have been added to the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center's 2022-23 season.
Audiences can select from a wide range of entertainment, including family friendly shows, plays and musical tributes.
The new performances include "End of the Line — An Allman Brothers Tribute" on Nov. 4; "Churchill — David Payne Returns" on Nov. 5; "Texas Tenors — Deep in the Heart of Christmas" on Nov. 19; "Veritas Christmas" on Nov. 26; "Black Violin" on Feb. 24; "Men are from Mars — Women are from Venus Live!" on March 4; "A Tribute to Stevie Wonder" on April 22; and "Puppy Pals Live" on May 13.
Arts of Southern Kentucky President and CEO Jeff Reed said they are "doing things a little different this year" as far as show announcements.
"In the past, we would announce a whole season," he said. "Now we are announcing new shows in batches and this is the first wave of new shows. We are looking at a lot of other holiday shows and other acts that will be coming through."
Reed said that he is looking forward to the upcoming shows.
The first new show on the schedule, "End of the Line — An Allman Brothers Tribute" will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the album, "Eat a Peach."
"Black Violin is made up of a violinist and violist who combine hip-hop and classical music," he said. "They really appeal to a diverse audience and are more unusual than a typical concert that includes string instruments."
Veritas is an a capella quintet of male singers and "Men are from Mars — Women are from Venus," based on John Gray's best-selling book," is a one-man comedic play.
"Puppy Pals Live," a show for families, will feature rescue dogs performing various stunts. Other family friendly shows include "Shrek Jr.," performed by BG OnStage, a local theater group featuring children and young adults, and "Dinosaur Quest of Dr. T-Rex."
Tickets are now on sale for these performances and for the Willanna K. Ramsey Memorial Broadway events "Legally Blonde," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Beauty and the Beast."
Reed said subscriptions to this year's Broadway events have surpassed the record for subscription sales since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Single tickets may now be purchased.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit theskypac.com.