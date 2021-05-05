With COVID-19 infections and deaths on a recent decline, Arts of Southern Kentucky has released the schedule for its 2021-22 presentation series headlined by country music artist Jimmie Allen and actor/comedian Rob Schneider.
The announcement comes three months after the organization announced the 2021-22 Orchestra Kentucky lineup that includes a total of 11 shows beginning July 17 and ending in June 2022.
The presentation series will now add 16 more events to SKyPAC over the next year.
Bronson Norris Murphy will open the new series Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m., and “The Golden Age of Hollywood” show will end the slate May 6 at 7:30 p.m.
This new season is the first that Arts of Southern Kentucky President and CEO Jeffrey Reed has planned during his tenure.
Reed said he is looking forward to seeing SKyPAC back near full capacity.
“We exist to present the performing arts to the area,” Reed said. “This will be our chance to open up and fulfill our duty. This lineup is incredibly important.”
“Saturday Night Live” veteran Schneider will be the second show of the new schedule Sept. 25. His comedic routine is one of the several diverse events that Reed helped plan.
Other shows that will be featured at SKyPAC include Broadway touring productions, gospel concerts, Christmas-themed events and a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd.
The wide range of presentations was a goal for Reed and company.
“It’s like asking a parent who their favorite kid is,” Reed said of his favorite event on the schedule. “I love them all. We really wanted to have a very diverse variety of shows to play to the community. We wanted to try and serve as many segments of the community as possible.”
Reed said Arts of Southern Kentucky could add more shows to the lineup.
Reed stressed the importance of the community returning to SKyPAC after the pandemic created less than ideal circumstances for his organization.
“We rely on the ticket sales for about half of our budget,” Reed said. “The hope is that enough people get vaccinated and be comfortable enough to attend our events. It’s very important that we are at near full capacity for each show.”
SKyPAC main stage corporate sponsorships are also available for those who are interested in showcasing their support for the arts in the community. For more information, contact Denise Lubey at 574-220-3332 or dlubey@artsofsky.org.
Season tickets for the new presentation series will be available through June 5.
Patrons who purchase a minimum of three events will also receive a free bonus event. Tickets range from $20 to $65 each.
Additional ticket information and the full schedule for the 2021-22 presentation series is available at www.theskypac.com or by calling the SKyPAC box office at 270-904-1880.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
