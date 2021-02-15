In its ongoing effort to safely bring art to the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center is virtually hosting the film “Code of the Freaks” free for the public.
The film will be available for the public to stream on SKyPAC’s website as a part of the Southern Circuit of Independent Filmmakers starting Feb. 21 and ending Feb. 24.
SKyPAC recently merged with Orchestra Kentucky to form the Arts of Southern Kentucky, but according to Annual Fund & Grants Director Robert Hankins, the four-year partnership between SKyPAC and the southern circuit is still continuing despite the merger.
“These films are all curated both by South Arts and by representatives from the communities where the films are selected to be viewed,” Hankins said. “Most have received awards and other accolades and each provide an opportunity to discuss important subjects and how they may relate to each viewing area.”
Made by filmmaker Salome Chasnoff, “Code of the Freaks” reframes the use of disabled characters throughout the history of film by using hundreds of clips spanning over 100 years of moviemaking.
The documentary also includes a cast of disabled artists, scholars and activists, and it delivers a critique of some of Hollywood’s most beloved characters.
“Whether you are interested in the specific film topic or just enjoy the craft of filmmaking, they (South Arts) also provide the unique opportunity to connect with the filmmaker or those closely associated with the film,” Hankins added. “Fortunately, South Arts has maintained this important quality even as they have evolved to provide the films and talk-back conversations available virtually.”
Rounding out the rest of SKyPAC’s spring schedule is “Picture Character,” which will be available March 14-17 to stream, and “Narrowsburg,” which will be available April 11-14.
Hankins said SKyPAC’s official schedule for live in-person performances in the 2021-22 season will be made available to the public sometime in May with the hope that the pandemic is nearing its end.
“Anytime you have an opportunity to bring arts to the community – that’s what we want to do,” Hankins said. “This is just another outlet for individuals to interact with the arts.”
