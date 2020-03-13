Entertainment and recreation are the latest local activities to fall victim to the coronavirus outbreak that has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
At Friday's Warren Fiscal Court meeting, Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said all events at the county-owned Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center and Capitol Arts Center have been canceled through April 10.
After Buchanon's announcement, county Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer gave details of a coronavirus response plan that includes canceling all league games, practices and programs from March 16 through April 12. The gymnasiums at Ephram White, Buchanon and Phil Moore parks and the senior center at Ephram White will be closed, but Kummer said the parks themselves will remain open.
Pointing out that Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in Kentucky, Buchanon said canceling the SKyPAC and Capitol Arts events is simply a good precautionary measure that ties in with steps being taken across the state and nation.
"This will give us a period of time where we won't be creating a venue for transmission of this communicable disease," Buchanon said. "This is a worldwide problem. The only way to stop it is to separate ourselves from others during this pandemic."
SKyPAC's website said nine events are scheduled at the two venues between March 17 and April 10. Among them are the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band concert March 20, the musical "Waitress" on March 24, Orchestra Kentucky's Rodgers and Hammerstein tribute March 28, and the Rain Beatles tribute March 31.
SKyPAC President and CEO Tom Carto admitted Friday that the cancellations will be "fiscally challenging," but he said: "This is certainly appropriate, considering all the cancellations of major events around the state and nation.
"It's the right thing to do. You don't want to force people to come together if they don't want to."
Carto said he is working to reschedule some of the events.
"We've already had some artists reach out to us to say they wanted to reschedule anyway," he said. "We're trying our best to do that. It would mitigate a lot of the refunds."
Kummer said the parks department's plan for addressing the coronavirus outbreak involves more than canceling activities. He said he has already implemented enhanced cleaning measures at county parks.
"We'll be cleaning three times a day," he said. "All the actions we're taking are to protect the health of the public. We ask that people be patient with us. We're doing everything humanly possible to make sure our parks are clean and safe."
Kummer said parks department staff will begin getting in touch with people who have rented parks facilities to arrange rescheduling.
"We'll work with local league programs to reschedule," he said. "I'm extremely confident that we'll be able to reschedule events and make sure our residents have a safe and healthy environment."
Warren County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Pearson said the measures taken at SKyPAC and in the county parks are consistent with countywide strategies to combat COVID-19.
"We have daily conference calls with different county departments to talk about the coronavirus and the fast-changing environment," Pearson said. "We're trying to take steps to flatten the growth curve. Utilizing basic hygiene and social distancing will help flatten that curve."
Beshear said Friday morning that Kentucky now has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. None of those are in Warren County, but Buchanon said: "Every community has people who have been exposed to the coronavirus. Just because we haven't had a confirmed case doesn't mean they don't exist."
In another item on Friday's agenda, the magistrates approved a reimbursement of $55,912.01 to the state treasurer for unspent litter abatement funds.
According to a letter from Lisa Evans, grants administrator for the Recycling and Local Assistance branch of the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection, Warren County received $129,339.26 in litter abatement funding for 2019. The money was to be used to clean litter along public roads.
County Jailer Stephen Harmon said Friday that staffing issues caused some disruptions in the litter abatement program that involves jail staffers supervising the litter pickup done by inmates.
In other action Friday, the county magistrates heard from residents who live along Glen Lily Road, where the Bowling Green City Commission has been considering a proposal for development of a motorsports park to be called PowerPlex Park on the site of a former landfill.
The residents, many of whom attended a March 2 public meeting to protest the proposed motorsports park, showed up to ask fiscal court for its support in blocking the development that is on county land.
Gary Ausbrooks, one of five residents who spoke Friday, said developing a motorsports park on the 270-acre site is not appropriate.
"We have concerns about traffic and noise," Ausbrooks said. "There are a lot of risks associated with the large crowds this would bring. We're not opposed to a motorsports park in the county, but we're opposed to putting it at this location."
The PowerPlex Park idea was presented to the city of Bowling Green by Sye Head of Russellville's SK Powersports Promotions. The city commission approved in January an agreement with SK Powersports Promotions to lease the landfill for a Grand National Cross Country off-road racing event scheduled May 16-17.
Head has since approached the city about selling the property for PowerPlex Park, but the city commission hasn't taken action on a sale. The landfill property is in the city limits but is surrounded by county land.
Fiscal court took no action on the landfill property Friday.
Ausbrooks spoke outside the fiscal court meeting room to a group of nearly 20 residents who turned out for the meeting, urging them to attend the next city commission meeting and to continue gathering signatures on a petition opposing the motorsports park.
"This fight is far from over," Ausbrooks said.
