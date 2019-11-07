The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center was filled this week as the center played host to a tech week before the Saturday performance of “White Christmas” takes the stage.
The show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets are still available, SKyPAC Vice President and Chief of External Affairs Rob Hankins said.
“It is doing extremely well. It is going to be a full house for sure, but I think we are not quite at capacity yet,” he said. “The musical follows the same thing as the classic Christmas film.”
Hankins said this show is unique because of the tech week that the show has brought with it. Teams perform all of the pre-show changes and construction before leaving SKyPAC for the rest of the show’s tour.
“It is not your typical show where they come in, perform and leave,” Hankins said. “We are kind of starting off the series for them, and I think they run until Christmas.
“They have been building the sets and doing everything here this week before they launch from the SKyPAC stage,” said Hankins, noting that this is the first tech week the center has done in recent memory.
“What I like about it is that it gives folks the opportunity to see just what an economic difference SKyPAC can make,” Hankins said. “The fact that the crews are here, they’re staying here all week, they’re staying in hotels, going out to eat and I think it’s unique because it showcases beyond people just coming in for that one show.”
Hankins also said Jeremy Benton, a Western Kentucky University graduate who has a lead role in “White Christmas,” is here for tech week. Benton held Tap II Master Classes at WKU on Wednesday, according to the WKU Theatre and Dance Department’s Twitter account.
“He (Benton) really expressed an interest in coming back to Bowling Green,” Hankins said.
