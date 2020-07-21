Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center leaders hope the facility will be able to offer limited events before the end of 2020.
For now, the facility remains closed through at least October. The coronavirus-fueled closure through the fall was announced in June, when it was also announced via press release that Tom Carto was no longer employed as director of the facility.
SKyPAC Foundation Board of Directors Chair Beth Sigler declined last week to discuss Carto’s departure. Carto came to SKyPAC in 2018.
She said a search for Carto’s replacement will start soon.
As for the facility itself, the board is hopeful that “come November, we will be able to resume operations,” Sigler said.
SKyPAC has had at least eight or nine major shows canceled, as well as other in-person events the facility hosts such as weddings.
“We lost that stream of revenue,” Sigler said, noting that the pandemic has caused a “massive upheaval and uncertainty” for live-event venues across the nation.
The facility’s refund policies for ticket holders for those events are available on SkyPAC’s website at www.theskypac.org.
But even before the coronavirus shuttered the doors of live event venues across the country, SKyPAC was facing economic challenges.
In a 2019 interview with the Daily News, Carto said his primary challenge was paying down an almost $1 million SKyPAC debt. The facility continues to “rely on grants and donations,” Sigler said. Revenue for live events is not enough to sustain the facility’s operations.
That also holds true for the Capitol Arts Center, another county-owned facility managed by the SKyPAC board.
In the meantime, Sigler said the board is trying to keep both facilities active in some way and will be adding online and virtual events and hopes to have some announcements of limited in-person events in the near future.
A continuing challenge is that “agents and artists have been very tentative” about scheduling, Sigler said.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said the temporary closure of the facility is not impacting the county’s bond payments on the SKyPAC building.
He added that, like all such facilities across the county, it is difficult to imagine “they will open any time soon.”
