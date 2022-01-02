After seeing the devastation in Bowling Green after the Dec. 11 tornadoes, Greenwood High School sophomore Cayden Bailey decided to step up and help his hometown.
Bailey came up with the idea of a benefit concert hosted by the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, with 100% of proceeds going to the community for tornado relief.
Thanks in part to the approval of Arts of Southern Kentucky President & CEO Jeff Reed, the concert was given the green light and is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“Seeing Bowling Green in pieces was terrible,” Bailey said. “Being able to have my house and family be OK meant a lot to me. Seeing other places destroyed hit me pretty hard. Seeing all the damage made me want to spring into action and do something to help.”
All proceeds from the concert will go to Good Deeds KY before being allocated to the community. The organization became an official 501©3 nonprofit in 2020.
Good Deeds KY assists in housing and feeding needy individuals by working with family resource centers.
Bailey said the concert is meant for all ages and will have several genres of musical performances in an effort to provide entertainment for everyone in attendance.
Artists scheduled to perform include concert headliner Bexar along with Mills, Twang and Round, Big V of Nappy Roots and local performers Kiss Kiss Bang and Mojo Thunder.
Ticket prices are $35 for floor seats and $25 for balcony seating.
Tickets can be bought at www.theskypac.com/events/bgstrong-us-benefit-concert or at the door the night of the concert.
Reed said Arts of Southern Kentucky was approached by event organizers to see if it had an interest in hosting, and it offered the building rent-free for the event.
“They wanted a venue so we gave them a venue,” Reed said. “I believe that the arts and perhaps music in general are food for the soul. It’s important for the community to come together in times of crisis. Music has a healing power. Concerts are a good way to do all of those things. We are happy to support efforts to accomplish those goals.”
Reed said SKyPAC may host more benefit concerts in the future, and organizers did take up collections for tornado relief at two previous concerts this month.
