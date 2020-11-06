The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center will showcase multiple films over the next few days for movie lovers of multiple genres.
SKyPAC will honor the late actor Chadwick Boseman over the weekend by showing three of the films he starred in over his short career, starting with the Jackie Robinson biopic “42” at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
On Saturday, SKyPAC will show the James Brown biopic “Get On Up” at 7:30 p.m. The weekend showcase will end Sunday with the blockbuster “Black Panther” at 3 p.m.
“Shortly after Mr. Boseman’s passing, one of our committee members recommended this idea,” said Rob Hankins, SKyPAC vice president and chief of external affairs. “We think the community will enjoy this tribute, which also highlights several important individuals throughout history.”
Hankins said SKyPAC is the only venue open in Bowling Green right now that is showing feature-length movies, and he encouraged the community to take advantage of the opportunity.
SKyPAC is also encouraging that tickets be purchased online beforehand in order to prevent hand-to-hand contact amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks will also be required for the showings, and proper health guidelines will be followed.
The Capitol Arts Center, in conjunction with SKyPAC, will have a free online showing of the documentary “Reggae Boyz,” which is a part of the Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers series.
The film details how the country of Jamaica tried to reinvigorate its populace by qualifying its national soccer team – the “Reggae Boyz” – for the 2014 World Cup.
The online stream of the film will begin at 7 p.m. The link for the stream is https://capitolartscenter.eventive.org.
