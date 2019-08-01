Country music superstar Martina McBride will bring her acclaimed sound to Bowling Green.
McBride will take the stage at 8 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center. Ticket prices range from $47 to $75 and are available at theskypac.com or by calling SKyPAC’s ticket office at 270-904-1880.
SKyPAC President and CEO Tom Carto said he’s excited about the center hosting a singer as well known as McBride.
“I think we’re very lucky to get an artist of that caliber,” he said.
McBride, who has sold more than 18 million albums, has four wins for the Country Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year and three for Top Female Vocalist from the Academy of Country Music.
Carto said the show is a collaboration between SKyPAC and Montana Grille, with proceeds from the restaurant’s end going toward the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society and SKyPAC’s proceeds going toward its education programs.
Carto said plenty of tickets are available, but he expects the show to sell out.
“It was an easy sell to this region,” he said of the concert. “We certainly were lucky to be able to offer a show like that.”
Carto said McBride is well known in the region because of her recognition in the country music industry.
“I think that she has great name recognition with our proximity to Nashville, and she has great pedigree with the awards she’s won,” he said.
In coming weeks, SKyPAC will also host two Orchestra Kentucky performances.
On Aug. 17, the orchestra will perform “The Music Man and More,” which features songs from the classic musical and a number of other pieces that were popular in 1912, when the narrative takes place.
On Sept. 21, Orchestra Kentucky will join forces with the Rewinders to play a tribute concert to “Abbey Road” for the 50th anniversary of the famed Beatles album.
Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for “The Music Man and More” run from $17 to $44, and “Abbey Road @ 50” tickets range from $17 to $50.
Tickets to both shows are available at SKyPAC’s website and orchestrakentucky.com.
Orchestra Kentucky music director Jeff Reed said “The Music Man and More” will effectively take listeners back to a time when people would gather in outdoor spaces for performances from large bands.
“I’ve always had a love for that – people and families sitting outside on chairs and blankets and watching a band play,” he said.
The show will also feature Bronson Murphy, a Bowling Green native who played the title character in “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway, Reed said.
Reed said he wanted to put together a concert in honor of “Abbey Road” because its 50th anniversary is this year.
Reed also said “Abbey Road” is his favorite Beatles album, partly because of the orchestral nature of some of the songs.
“It’s very symphonic. Especially the second side has orchestra all over it,” he said.
Reed also commended a part on the second side where numerous songs segue into one another.
“It’s really masterful the way they worked all these songs together,” he said.
Reed said the process of bringing the classic album to life with an orchestra and a band has been a joy.
“Imagine growing up with an album you loved so much you wore it out ... and to have it come together live, it’s phenomenal,” he said. “It’s kind of like having a favorite childhood album come to life.”
On Sept. 19, the Capitol Arts Center, which SKyPAC oversees, will host South Carolina-based band Mipso as part of Lost River Sessions.
Darius Barati of WKU Public Broadcasting said Mipso embraces a few different aspects of older Americana but with modern sensibilities.
“You get a little bit of the folk and bluegrass, but they’ve also got a contemporary sound,” he said.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show, which will be broadcast on WKU Public Radio, begins at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on SKyPAC’s website. Standard tickets are $12.50 and student tickets are $10.50.
Barati said Mipso’s focus on folk and bluegrass influences makes the band a welcome fit for Lost River Sessions.
“They kind of check a lot of the boxes in terms of musical style,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.