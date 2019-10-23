Miller Slaughter, former director of the Western Kentucky University Small Business Development Center, has joined Acme Advisors and Brokers, a team of exit planning strategists and business brokers with headquarters in Bowling Green.
Slaughter has more than 40 years of experience in various phases of business management, including running his own small business.
As a consultant at the SBDC, Slaughter has assisted business owners in all phases and stages of business from start-up to financing to divestiture.
Acme Advisors and Brokers works with entrepreneurs to develop exit and business transition plans.
