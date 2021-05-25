Slim Chickens, the fast casual restaurant chain that opened its first Bowling Green store just last week, has identified a site at Nashville Road and Dishman Lane for its second location in the city.
Unlike the first location, which is part of a Houchens Industries-owned Crossroads Express convenience store at 1851 Scottsville Road, this one will be a freestanding restaurant of about 2,400 square feet.
Andy Baker, the Slim Chickens district manager for Houchens Industries, revealed that the second Bowling Green location of the Arkansas-based chain will be at the now-vacant lot across from the BP gas station and convenience store at 2926 Nashville Road.
“We haven’t broken ground yet, but we should in the next few weeks,” Baker said. “We’re slated to be open around Christmas.”
Baker said he likes the location in the northwest quadrant of an intersection that also includes a Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken restaurant in the southeast quadrant.
“There are a lot of churches and factories out that way, so I think it will work well,” he said.
Baker said the Nashville Road Slim Chickens will have seating for “around 90” people. The Scottsville Road store, the first located within a convenience store and the first to serve breakfast items, has indoor and outdoor seating for 60.
“That one is more of a test for us,” said Sam Rothschild, Slim Chickens chief operating officer. “The Houchens people are very dynamic, and they wanted to produce this type of prototype retail.
“It’s new for us. It will be measured to see how it performs, then I believe we’ll set a strategy for further development.”
Houchens, which added Slim Chickens to a portfolio of franchises that includes Subway, Cinnabon and Which Wich, is already making plans to expand the new brand.
“We have plans to build three in the Bowling Green area,” Baker said. “We have a few sites in mind for a third location.”
And Baker hints that further expansion of the Slim Chickens franchise could be in the works for Houchens, a 104-year-old conglomerate that is consistently ranked among the largest 100 percent employee-owned companies in the nation.
“We hope to expand outside of Bowling Green,” he said, “even broader than Kentucky. It’s a quickly-growing brand.”
Founded in Fayetteville, Ark., in 2003, Slim Chickens has expanded to more than 120 locations across 20 states and the United Kingdom. It has Kentucky locations in Ashland, Pikeville, Somerset and now Bowling Green.
Such mid-sized cities are typical for Slim Chickens, which offers chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches, waffles and sides.
“We like the secondary and tertiary markets,” Rothschild said. “Those markets are very accepting of the brand. We’re able to go in there and have a presence.”
