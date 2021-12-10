Some would say it’s the perfect gig for former local politician Brian “Slim” Nash: talking for a living.
He may be among them.
It’s early on a Thursday morning, and Nash is doing what comes naturally for him; only these days his verbiage isn’t aimed at promoting or opposing a particular ordinance or resolution at a Bowling Green City Commission meeting.
He’s in front of a boom microphone in the WKCT-AM studio, weighing in on the news of the day while also handling such mundane tasks as reading the weather report and giving shout-outs to program sponsors.
“It’s not as easy as it looks,” Nash said as he finished a transition to a commercial. “But it’s fun for me. When you enjoy it, it makes the learning come a little easier.”
Nash sits in front of a couple of computer monitors and a soundboard, bantering with co-host Al Arbogast about the re-release of a book about famed Bowling Green madam Pauline Tabor while checking his cellphone for feedback on that day’s “Morning Show with Slim and Al.”
Heard on 930-AM as well as 104.1-FM and with video versions seen on WDNZ television and on Facebook, the 6-to-8:30-a.m. show does get feedback from listeners accustomed to the right-leaning commentary of hosts such as the late Darrell Duvall and, more recently, Chad Young.
Those listeners can be disappointed by the stances taken by Nash, a self-described liberal who fought as a city commissioner for a fairness ordinance that would have extended discrimination protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
“I had some concerns about how well I’d be received,” Nash said. “This has traditionally been a conservative show. The station’s management knew I was not a conservative.
“I assume they’re interested in having a center-based show. So far, listeners have responded well, but some will call in and tell me I’m wrong.”
Nash, often in the minority as a liberal voice during more than a decade on the city commission, has certainly heard that before. But he insists that the morning show isn’t about pushing an ideology.
“This show is not about my opinion,” he said. “I’m interested in debate and discussion and how it helps build community.”
Nash, who tried out for the job at the Daily News Broadcasting station after Young left in September for a job with Warren County Parks and Recreation, moved into the early-morning job only two weeks ago after the brief tenure of Brian Talley.
So far, he seems right at home.
In between reading trivia questions for prize give-aways and fielding suggestions about how the girthy Nash can lose weight, the former city commissioner delves into the hot-button local, state and national topics du jour.
“I’ve never been shy,” Nash said. “Whether I’m on the radio or in public office, current events are interesting to me. A real advantage for me is having a perspective that a limited number of people have. I’ve been on the other side of how political decisions are made.”
That experience had value for WKCT General Manager Alan Cooper, who was quick to bring Nash onboard in a part-time role after Talley gave up the morning co-host position.
“We are happy to have Slim co-hosting the morning show,” Cooper said in an email. “He brings a unique understanding and opinion of things going on in Bowling Green and Warren County. Slim and I have talked about doing a talk program on WKCT for years. When Chad Young left the station, he was ready to take on the challenge of the morning show.”
Likewise, Arbogast appreciates the perspective that Nash brings to a show that the WKCT news director has been involved with for 40 years.
“Some people may be upset with the change,” Arbogast said. “But I hope they tune in and find that Slim is a caring person who is interested in all kinds of ideas. There aren’t going to be any shouting matches on the program.”
Nash was a regular listener to the morning show when Young was co-host, often calling in or texting with opinions that countered those of Young, but the two became friends.
“Chad and I believe radically different things,” said Nash, an Indiana native who has lived in Bowling Green since coming to Western Kentucky University on a swimming scholarship in 1988. “But we’re friends. I meet with him regularly, trying to learn the radio business. There are a lot of buttons to push.”
Young believes Nash is pushing a lot of the right buttons, even if they are a bit far to the left for his liking.
“I got to know Slim through covering city commission,” said Young, now assistant tennis manager for programming and sponsorship coordination at Warren County’s new indoor tennis facility at Buchanon Park. “People are surprised to know that we’re friends because we don’t see eye-to-eye on the issues.”
Despite their differences, Young sees Nash as a natural for the morning show job.
“I think Slim has a great personality and is comfortable discussing issues and having debate,” Young said. “His stance on issues is certainly different from mine.
“To be a successful talk show host you have to be able to carry on a conversation and be someone people can relate to and feel comfortable listening to. Slim has that type of personality.”
Nash, who continues to run a lawn care business and a vintage shop in Smiths Grove, believes he can relate to a wide range of people, particularly those who have had setbacks in their lives or careers.
A 2019 public intoxication charge to which Nash pleaded guilty has sidetracked both his political ambitions and his career in social services, but the 51-year-old sees the radio job as part of his redemption journey.
“I’m not shy about who I am and the mistakes I’ve made,” Nash said. “We’re all human, and we all make mistakes. But when I’ve tripped and fallen, I’ve picked myself up and started walking again.”
Whether that walk will lead to a return to politics Nash isn’t saying, but he clearly wants to move on from his defeat in his 2020 city commission race.
“I try to dwell on what’s ahead,” he said, “not what’s behind.”
