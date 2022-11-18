LobbyFox

Leitchfield native Jeremy Jacobs built Enlighten, a cannabis-focused digital menu and advertising company that was acquired by public company WM Technology, and is now growing the LobbyFox company that provides visitor management solutions for manufacturers.

 Photo courtesy of LobbyFox

Picking out the successful entrepreneur at Monday’s Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting could’ve been challenging for the business-suit types at the Western Kentucky University Innovation Campus.

