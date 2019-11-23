Small Business center making comeback

After helping hundreds of local small businesses find funding over more than 30 years of operation, the Bowling Green-based Small Business Development Center is getting a cash infusion of its own that is expected to bring the center back from the dead.
Located since 2011 in the Western Kentucky University Center for Research and Development on Nashville Road, the SBDC was shut down earlier this year after cash-strapped WKU cut the $75,000 annual funding used to match U.S. Small Business Administration and state dollars.
Now, thanks to the efforts of Kentucky SBDC Director Kristina Joyce and the work of some local economic development professionals to solicit funds from the 10-county region served by the SBDC, the center might have new life and more of a true regional buy-in than it had before.
Allen County Director of Economic Development Johnny Hobdy, Logan County Economic Alliance for Development Executive Director Tom Harned and Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch have spearheaded an effort to come up with the funding match from city and county governments and industrial development groups in the region. They are close enough to their goal to move forward with plans for the SBDC.
The Barren River Area Development District Executive Council, which serves the same 10 counties as the SBDC, approved Wednesday a memorandum or agreement to handle the finances of the local center, and Harned views that as a positive step.
"It looks like we're going to be successful," Harned said.
The local funding push hasn't reached its goal of $85,109, but total commitments of $64,520 from Allen, Barren, Butler, Logan and Warren counties are enough to get started.
"We're partially into the (fiscal) year, so we have enough to move forward," Harned said.
Eric Sexton, BRADD's executive director, explained that the local center will receive funding from the SBA and the University of Kentucky to come up with an annual budget of at least $150,000. It will continue to be housed at WKU's Center for Research and Development.
It will be a first-of-its-kind arrangement for funding a local SBDC, Joyce said. The state director said the local centers have traditionally received their local matching funds from colleges or universities, but now her office is having to be creative in finding new dollars.
"Some of the academic institutions we've partnered with are experiencing financial difficulties," Joyce said. "But we can partner with cities and counties as well."
In fact, Joyce argues, a regional partnership involving chambers of commerce and local governments could work better than the traditional arrangement.
"It makes more sense to have folks pool their resources to fund the center," Joyce said. "These centers benefit the chamber and the cities and counties. They generate an economic impact."
Miller Slaughter, who served for eight years as director of the local SBDC before the WKU funding woes shut it down, said the center needs to be resurrected.
"I think the SBDC is an incredibly valuable resource for small businesses and entrepreneurs in the region," he said. "We helped hundreds of small businesses every year. We helped them evaluate concepts and take them from the idea stage to the business stage."
The local SBDC was also successful in helping aspiring business owners find the funds needed to get started. The Bowling Green center was recognized in 2018 as the top producer of SBA loans among the state's 15 SBDCs.
One of the big winners in this new arrangement could be BRADD, the regional organization created in 1968 to provide planning, social services and economic development services to 10 southcentral Kentucky counties.
BRADD lost funding and staff members after the loss in 2016 of its federal contract to provide workforce services in the region, and the agency has concentrated more on services to the elderly since that time.
"I think this is a very positive step for BRADD," said Steve Thurmond, executive director of the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce and chairman of BRADD's board of directors. "It allows us to participate with a different clientele and will give us more of a relationship with the business community."
Harned said the number of SBDCs statewide has been reduced from 15 to 11 because of the budget cuts at universities, but Joyce has hopes of increasing the number and scope of the centers.
"I'm hoping we can increase the number of centers," said Joyce, who has been state SBDC director for 13 months. "We're still in conversations with Murray State University, and we're reaching out to different funding partners.
"My intention is to have new offices and also leverage technology to provide some services remotely. Our clients want the help. They don't care where it comes from."
Joyce, housed at the University of Kentucky, said she plans to hire two business coaches for the Bowling Green office in the next few weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.