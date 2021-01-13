BG CARES, the city’s small business relief program, is still taking applications from businesses that need assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.
Brent Childers, the city’s director of neighborhood and community services, said last week the program has already helped 169 small businesses and paid out $427,000 of the $1.885 million in CARES Act funds allocated so far.
“We will meet that goal, so we will make whatever changes necessary to meet that goal,” Childers said.
The city recently changed eligibility requirements for the funding.
The maximum gross revenue cap was previously $2 million and businesses that received funds from the Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster Loans were not eligible for funds from BG CARES. Now, businesses with a gross revenue of $5 million and/or those that have received a PPP grant or EIDL are eligible for funds.
“As we got into the administration, we realized we’d tightened it too much,” Childers said.
After expanding the requirements, Childers said the city accepted 70 applications that were held during earlier evaluations because those businesses had received PPP grants or EIDLs.
Childers said the city will continue to tweak the requirements.
“One of the reasons was we were really trying to target businesses that hadn’t received CARES-based assistance,” Childers said.
There are still some restrictions on who can receive funds from BG CARES. Some examples are that small business must be located within city limits, the business had to begin operating before Feb. 29, 2020, and the business must be current on all tax obligations to the city.
The program had received 369 applications as of last week, but that number and the number of businesses that have received funds changes weekly. Childers said it takes about two to three weeks for an application to be processed.
“Generally, we review applications in batches, so we review a week’s worth at a time,” Childers said.
The funds from the program are to be spent on rent or mortgage, utilities or personal protective equipment purchases. The application can be found at https://www.bgky.org/bg-cares.
“Please take advantage of it now and get those applications in,” Childers said.
