The future of Kentucky’s small farm wineries was set into motion at, of all places, a local barbecue contest right outside of Bowling Green.
The contest took place in Rockfield, at Derrick Huff’s Traveler’s Cellar Winery, to raise money for a veterans nonprofit. Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, was a judge. The pair connected on their shared Marines history and kept in touch.
While the legislature had previously passed a law allowing small farm wineries to produce as much as 500,000 gallons annually, Wilson said he realized while talking to Huff that wineries were facing another obstacle to success – they couldn’t self-distribute their product.
In most states, there is a three-tier system for alcohol distribution, established after Prohibition was repealed. The first tier, alcohol producers or importers, have to go through the second tier, wholesale distributors, to get their product to the third tier, retailers. Retailers then sell the product to consumers.
Without distributors, producers were limited to directly selling their alcohol in-house in tasting rooms or at events like fairs and festivals.
“Besides selling at their own places, they really had no option,” Wilson said.
This session, Wilson introduced Senate Bill 28, which allows small farm wineries to self-distribute up to 12,000 gallons of wine annually.
After negotiations with wholesaler groups, the bill passed and was signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear on March 17. It took effect immediately.
The inability to self-distribute had become a problem for many of Kentucky’s small farm wineries, which are concentrated in rural areas.
In order to get their wine on store shelves, Huff said small farm wineries like his had to convince distributors it was worth it to come out to grab a few bottles or cases.
“It just wasn’t cost-effective for retailers,” said Huff, who is the vice president of the Kentucky Wineries Association.
Jessica Rogers, owner of Bluegrass Vineyard, faced a similar problem. Since they are a small operation, producing about 6,000-8,000 gallons of wine per year, Rogers had to use a small distributor instead of a larger one.
The smaller distributors often weren’t able to break into the market as easily as larger ones, making it harder for Bluegrass Vineyard wines to end up on the shelves of larger retail stores.
“We just got lost with the bigger distributors,” Rogers said.
The Kentucky Wineries Association polled the state’s over-60 small farm wineries and found that the inability to self-distribute was the industry’s most pressing need, Huff said.
Self-distribution wouldn’t cut out the middleman, the wholesale distributors, Wilson said. Instead, it would allow small, up-and-coming wineries to “establish a place in the marketplace” to the point where a wholesaler would want to distribute their product.
“Here we have a measure that helps the little guy,” Wilson said in a statement following Senate approval. “Kentucky is a powerhouse in the production of spirits, certainly bourbon, but we also have small farm wine producers who bring a special element and taste to the industry. This bill helps small farm wineries, but it can also boost Kentucky’s signature industry.”
The law was opposed by Kentucky wholesaler representatives, including Charles George, executive director of Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Kentucky.
“If you’re a winery in Kentucky right now of any relative size, you’re getting distribution. It’s not as if there are no avenues for distribution prior to this taking effect,” he said.
George said that wholesalers are key to distributing product effectively and widely.
“It’s not just moving product from A to B, there’s a lot more that goes into being an alcohol seller,” he said. “Really, what we are is brand builders. My members are in all corners of the state.
“... It requires a lot of personnel, vehicles, industry knowledge to educate retailers on all the products available. Alcohol, it’s a very sophisticated business because there’s more product available in the alcohol space than in any other consumer good.”
Now, all the responsibility lies on wineries’ shoulders, Huff said. He sees that as a good thing, since producers have the most desire to move their product. He said this “opens up the doors” to sell to local retailers like restaurants and bars they may not have sold to before.
Rogers said this will also help her bottom line. Without extra distribution costs, she hopes Bluegrass Vineyard’s profit will grow, and the business alongside it.
Huff said that wholesalers’ concerns were more about what could happen down the line if bourbon distillers, Kentucky’s signature industry, lobby for self-distribution too. This would negatively impact their portfolios, he said.
“They know that this fight is coming with the distillers,” Huff said. ”They’re closely looking out for their bottom line.”
George said that his association is not concerned about this.
“I’m not aware of it being an issue because distilleries already have widespread distribution in Kentucky,” he said.