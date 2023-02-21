In a roundabout way, Warren County residents were able to make their voices heard Monday evening about what changes could be coming to the increasingly busy Smallhouse Road.
At a public meeting held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, the 200 or so residents who showed up heard no formal presentation and had no opportunity to speak publicly, but they made their feelings known through a voting process that involved placing green stickers (yes) and red stickers (no) on displays of various proposed changes to Smallhouse Road from Campbell Lane to Three Springs Road.
The biggest magnet for those red stickers? Roundabouts of the type that have become more common in Warren County since the Nashville Road/University Boulevard circular intersection was built in 2014.
More roundabouts – big ones akin to the one on Nashville Road and small ones similar to the one at the Elrod Road/Smallhouse Road intersection – were among the options presented by Frankfort-based consultant HMB Professional Engineers.
HMB, hired by the Bowling Green-Warren County Metropolitan Planning Organization under a $120,000 contract, presented road-improvement options that included roundabouts at five Smallhouse Road intersections: Campbell Lane, Cave Mill Road, Grider Pond Road, Shawnee Way and Three Springs Road.
Wes Watt, public information officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 3 office in Bowling Green, said roundabouts have become increasingly popular since they were introduced to Warren County nearly a decade ago. Monday’s response to the HMB proposals, though, didn’t reflect that.
All five attracted a bevy of red stickers while other options like extended turn lanes and pavement improvements were getting the green light.
Even a Three Springs Road roundabout, which is already included in a multi-year project to widen and improve that road, wasn’t a popular option with some nearby residents.
“I think the main concern is the Smallhouse Road/Three Springs Road intersection,” said Lalo Mendoza, who lives off Elrod Road and regularly drives Smallhouse Road. “It’s a big challenge, and the only answer they have right now is building a roundabout.
“I’m not a big fan of roundabouts. I’ve almost been involved in some accidents at the one at Elrod Road and Smallhouse Road. I personally don’t think they’re safe.”
Despite the negative response to the roundabouts, Warren County and HMB officials said Monday’s meeting was a healthy exercise.
Leading up to that meeting, HMB conducted an online survey in which congestion was identified by respondents as their biggest concern and the Cave Mill Road intersection beat out Three Springs Road as the area of greatest need for improvement.
The possible improvements presented Monday were designed to address those concerns, said HMB Project Manager Lindsay Walker.
“We want to look at what people like and don’t like at each intersection,” Walker said. “We’ll narrow down some of the options and look at what might fit best.”
In addition to looking at intersection improvements, HMB presented some possible changes across the entire Smallhouse Road corridor. Among them are widening to create a center turn lane, creating sidewalks, and building a shared-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Putting those options in front of the public is important, said Warren County Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings.
“This road affects a lot of people,” Cummings said. “It’s wise by the planning commission to dig into the most-favored way to improve it.
“Like every road in Warren County, Smallhouse Road is getting probably four to 10 times the traffic it was originally designed for because of the county’s growth.”
Ben Peterson, executive director of the Bowling Green-Warren County Planning Commission, was pleased to see a good turnout and a lot of input at Monday’s meeting.
“The input we get from this will really help us move forward with the project and help the consultants design proposed improvements that reflect what we think as a community should happen along this corridor,” Peterson said.
Peterson pointed out that a project to improve Cave Mill Road has already kicked off with the design phase. He believes a project to improve Smallhouse Road would tie in nicely with the Cave Mill Road project.
“With this study, we’ll be able to define what funding to ask for from state and local governments,” Peterson said. “Ideally, Smallhouse Road improvements will come right behind the Cave Mill Road project and will allow traffic to move through that area much better.”
Walker said HMB will come up with a cost-benefit analysis so local officials “can see what is going to have the most impact for your dollars.”
HMB’s information-gathering won’t end with Monday’s meeting. Walker said the consulting firm’s online survey will be available through March 6 at the survey123.arcgis.com website.
A timeline on the HMB website calls for the study to be completed in April, with presentations then made to the MPO.