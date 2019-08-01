Bowling Green’s largest child care chain is getting even larger, and its growth may help a local church-based private school realize its own growth plans.
Smart Start Child Care, which already operated three Bowling Green locations and one in Louisville, this week closed on the purchase of the Bowling Green Christian Academy preschool operations and property on Destiny Lane.
BGCA will continue to operate its school for students in kindergarten through high school that is located within Bowling Green’s Living Hope Baptist Church.
Smart Start President Paul Isenberg said the acquisition of the 24,000-square-foot BGCA preschool facility that now serves about 200 children is a good fit for the child care business he established in 2012.
Isenberg, winner of the Kentucky Small Business Person of the Year Award this year, said the new location will be branded Smart Start Christian Academy but will keep the same staff and curriculum.
“We’re super excited,” Isenberg said. “I feel like we have a wonderful Christian staff and director. There will really be no changes.”
It will be a significant increase in the child care business that Isenberg has been expanding for the past seven years. Smart Start serves more than 400 children and has nearly 130 employees at its current locations. The BGCA facility, which includes a cafeteria and small gymnasium, is licensed to serve up to 250 children, Isenberg said.
Isenberg said Smart Start will continue the Christian-based curriculum that parents have come to expect from the BGCA preschool.
“We will continue to provide excellent early childhood education to families who desire to have their little ones taught curriculum that is based on the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Isenberg said in an email.
The Destiny Lane property was home to BGCA’s preschool and K-12 school until 2014, when the school-age program moved to Living Hope.
BGCA Board of Trustees President Bill Pharris said the sale of the preschool to Smart Start fits with plans to expand the school-age program that now serves about 100 students in kindergarten through high school.
“Living Hope has been a great host,” he said. “But it was never going to be our long-term home. This sets the stage for us to reach our goals.”
Those goals include increasing enrollment to 200 students and finding a permanent home.
BGCA started as an interdenominational school in 1994, and Pharris said the school plans promotions in conjunction with a 25th anniversary celebration in hopes of boosting enrollment.
“It’s a slow process to build enrollment,” he said. “It’s a calling and a mission to start and operate a Christian-based school as an alternative to traditional types of education.”
