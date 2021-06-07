A proposal to develop nearly 300 apartments at Stanley Rice Road and McKinley Road in Smiths Grove will have to wait to have its fate decided.
In its first in-person meeting in more than a year, the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County heard more than an hour of discussion Thursday about Future Land Use Map and rezoning applications that would lead to a 288-unit apartment complex on 16.725 acres just outside the Smiths Grove city limits.
With planning commission members raising questions about compatibility with the neighborhood, uniformity of the planned 36 buildings, maintenance of the property and other issues, developer Bryan Groce agreed to withdraw the application and re-submit it for the July 1 meeting.
Commissioner Tim Graham had suggested that the applications be tabled so Groce could come back with a more detailed concept plan for completion of the hearing at a future meeting; but, after planning commission Executive Director Ben Peterson pointed out that impending changes in how the commission will hear future applications will change the makeup of the commission, Groce agreed to a withdrawal through his attorney, Tad Pardue.
An amended joint agreement among Warren Fiscal Court and the county’s five cities that will change how voting takes place on rezonings and other property-specific actions is working its way through all those legislative bodies.
Peterson said the commission could be operating under the new rules by July.
“We still don’t know when the new agreement will be in effect,” Peterson said during the meeting in the Bowling Green City Commission chambers. “If it’s re-submitted for July 1, then whatever the commission makeup is at that time will hear the application.”
Those commissioners will almost certainly be hearing applications differently in many regards from those presented Thursday.
Pardue had already agreed to a number of changes in the development plan conditions, looking to address the concerns raised by commissioners and by attorney David Broderick, who was representing some of the nearly two dozen Smiths Grove residents who showed up for the meeting.
In an opening statement, Broderick pointed out that the property has been identified as low-density in the Future Land Use Map since adoption of a countywide comprehensive plan in 2012.
The proposed FLUM amendment from low-density to high-density and the zone change from agriculture to multi-family residential isn’t consistent with the neighborhood, Broderick argued.
He pointed out that building the apartments would result in a density of more than 17 dwelling units per acre on property that is adjacent to a single-family neighborhood with a density of 1.45 dwelling units per acre.
Pardue countered that the proposed development is adjacent to a 24-unit apartment complex, built about a year ago by Groce, that has a density of 15.29 dwelling units per acre.
But the sheer size of Groce’s latest plan caught the attention of Smiths Grove residents concerned about traffic congestion and other issues.
One of them, Diana Varner, was pleased that commission members were raising some of the very concerns that she and her neighbors have.
“I was happy to see that they were asking for more specific details,” Varner said after the meeting. “We live on the opposite side of the tree line from this development, and we already have water pressure issues. I would like to see that addressed, as well as the traffic.
“I’m usually not one who comes to a lot of meetings, but I’ll probably be back.”