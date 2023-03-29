A man suspected of responsibility for one fatal overdose and a second overdose that led to a hospitalization had fentanyl, cocaine and Xanax in his possession at the time of his arrest, a detective testified Wednesday.
Antowan Demitrius Cross, 30, of Bowling Green, appeared in Warren Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing in his criminal case.
Cross is charged with second-degree manslaughter, three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units) and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Warren District Judge Kim Geoghegan referred the case to the grand jury after hearing testimony from Detective Robert Smith of the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Smith said he investigated the death of an 18-year-old in Smiths Grove on Oct. 24 from a suspected fentanyl overdose.
Smith said that another 18-year-old and a 16-year-old at the scene identified Cross as the source of the fentanyl that the overdose victim had bought the previous day, and the detective said he viewed social media interactions between the victim and Cross that provided evidence of the connection.
Attempts by police to locate Cross immediately afterward were unsuccessful.
On Jan. 23, Smith responded to a second reported overdose in the Grider Pond area.
In that incident, the woman survived after being transported to The Medical Center.
During an interview, the woman named Cross as the person who sold her a blue M-30 pill that contained fentanyl and said she paid Cross through Cashapp, Smith said.
"She had asked Mr. Cross not to sell her any more fentanyl pills because she had been sickened and overdosed from it," Smith said.
During the investigation, Smith learned that the drugs involved in the fatal overdose had been brought to the 18-year-old by someone who the detective said lived with Cross.
The man identified as Cross' roommate told police during an interview that he was acting at Cross' direction when he brought the drugs to the victim, Smith said.
"Cross was 100% in control and even made sure the drugs were delivered," Smith said.
Investigators received a tip on Cross' location and arrested him on March 9 outside a local motel.
At the time of his arrest, Cross had in his possession 57 suspected fentanyl tablets, 5.8 grams of suspected cocaine and seven suspected Xanax tablets, along with $1,240 in cash, Smith said.
After the case was bound over to the grand jury, Cross' attorney, Kevin Croslin, requested that his bond be modified from $100,000 cash to bond secured with $10,000.
Geoghegan declined to modify the bond, noting that the suspected overdoses occurred while Cross was free on bond in a separate drug case that is pending in Warren Circuit Court.
"Fentanyl has led to several overdoses in this county and appears to be one of the most dangerous drugs we have encountered," Geoghegan said as she made her ruling.
