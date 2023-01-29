old airplane
An undated photo of a two-seater Curtiss Robin airplane built by Jess Kirby of Smiths Grove.

 WKU Special Collections

Except for the U.S. Army, early-20th century aviation was only an amusement. That all changed on May 15, 1918, when the U.S. Post Office loaded the mail onto a Curtiss JN-4H “Jenny” biplane in New York, destined for Philadelphia and Washington.

