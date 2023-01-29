Except for the U.S. Army, early-20th century aviation was only an amusement. That all changed on May 15, 1918, when the U.S. Post Office loaded the mail onto a Curtiss JN-4H “Jenny” biplane in New York, destined for Philadelphia and Washington.
That flight was a success, but for planes to transport the mail more efficiently than trains, pilots would need to fly at night. Problem was, they were limited to daylight hours because they navigated by contact; that is to say, they flew low enough to see landmarks and follow road maps. Their navigational instruments consisted of a generally unreliable altimeter, a compass and a turn-and- bank indicator. In bad weather, they either had to fly just above the ground, climb above the weather or land.
On Feb. 22, 1921, the second assistant U.S. postmaster, Paul Henderson, successfully conducted a night-flying experiment to demonstrate the feasibility of nighttime operations by using bonfires to light the route.
May 20, 1926, was a pivotal moment in U.S. aviation history as Congress passed the Air Commerce Act to establish airways and airports, improve navigation and regulate flight safety. Beacons were located every 10 to 15 miles and airfields about every 30 miles.
Exactly one year later, Charles Lindbergh took off from New York for his historic nonstop solo flight across the Atlantic in the Spirit of St. Louis. Across the globe, thousands of men and women caught the aviation bug.
Southcentral Kentucky was not immune.
A June 11, 1926, article in the Park City Daily News lamented the fact that Smiths Grove had a field where planes could land and Bowling Green did not.
But by 1928, Bowling Green caught up with Smiths Grove – a landing field was established on the Glen Lily Pike. In 1930, a new field closer to town, adjacent to Fairview Cemetery, was established.
These early airfields in Warren County were simply flat fields without obstructions, not the airports we know today.
That all changed in 1931, when the modern Department of Commerce Intermediate Field Site 71 improved the primitive Smiths Grove field. The 1931 Department of Commerce Airway Bulletin described the Smiths Grove field, located on the Louisville-Nashville portion of the Dallas-Louisville airway:
“Department of Commerce Intermediate Field Site 71, Dallas-Louisville Airway. One mile NE of city. Altitude 635 feet. L shape. 94 acres, sod, natural drainage; two landing strips, 2800 feet N/S, and 1879 feet E/W. Directional arrow marked “71 S-L.” Deep gully to NE, pole line to W. Beacon, boundary, and approach lights. Beacon, 24-inch rotating, with green course lights flashing characteristic “1” (._ _). No servicing facilities. Department of Commerce radio range beacon, identifying signal “F” (. . _ .), operating frequency 284 kc under construction.”
For the time being, Bowling Green was left with a primitive site, but in 1934, the Civil Works Administration provided funding for a modern airport in Bowling Green off the Scottsville Pike.
The DOC Intermediate Field Site 71 wasn’t Smiths Grove’s only contribution to aviation in the early 20th century.
According to Joe Jordan of Smiths Grove, Jess Kirby, a Smiths Grove resident, assembled and piloted a two-seater Curtiss Robin during this time. Jordan recounts that Kirby stored the plane at the local feed mill and flew it all over the county, even taking Jordan’s mother up for a ride.
Gerald Brown, father of Smiths Grove resident Gerry Brown, once told his son of a day when more than 100 aviators, en route to an aviation exhibition, landed at the Smiths Grove field. News of their arrival preceded them, and schoolchildren, including Gerald Brown, were invited to the airfield to watch the planes land and take off again.
A receipt from Dr. H.H. Cherry to W.H. Middleton of Smiths Grove on Deposit Bank of Smiths Grove stationery, dated May 4, 1932, was issued for guarding an aircraft on the occasion of Hon. W.G. McAdoo’s visit. This receipt indicates that McAdoo’s plane most likely landed at Smiths Grove Site 71.
A December 3, 2006, article in the Daily News reported that the Smiths Grove beacon moved to Bowling Green in 1944, ending the field’s use.
But according to Joe Jordan, the Smiths Grove field was briefly revived during the Korean War as an emergency landing site. Jordan personally remembers a bright white beam there that filled the night sky.
Intermediate Field Site 71 in Smiths Grove is gone now, as are Jess Kirby’s Curtiss Robin and the other early airplanes that thrilled Smiths Grove residents way back when. Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport is the mecca for aviation in Warren County today.
But these early achievements are not forgotten.
– Amy Disparte is a local writer who grew up in Smiths Grove. She and Gerry Brown, another local writer and Smiths Grove resident, plan to compile an anthology of stories about Smiths Grove, preserving some of its colorful and important history.