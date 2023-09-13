A Warren County man charged with several offenses in connection with a fatal 2019 vehicle crash has rejected a plea deal and plans to take his case to trial.
Dyllan Martter, 43, of Smiths Grove, appeared Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court, where he learned that his criminal trial on charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence will begin June 18, 2024.
Martter is accused of being impaired while driving a 2001 Ford Excursion that crashed May 9, 2019, on Three Forks Road, resulting in the death of his 3-year-old daughter, Lucia Martter.
Martter was driving with four of his daughters in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
In court on Tuesday, Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel “Tres” Miller said that Martter initially appeared willing to accept an offer to plead guilty to a reduced count of reckless homicide along with DUI, with Miller prepared to offer a sentence of five years’ probation on the condition that Martter serve a 90-day jail sentence
“I think Mr. Martter has changed his mind on that,” Miller told Warren Circuit Judge John Grise on Tuesday.
Martter’s attorney, Steve Romines, confirmed Miller’s summary, telling the court that Martter has an ongoing abuse and neglect case in Warren Family Court in which he risks losing custody of his children if he is convicted in the criminal case.
Romines said the prospect of Martter having custody of his children terminated by way of the criminal conviction is a relatively new wrinkle in the family court case and that Martter now feels he has been put in a position where he has to go to trial on the criminal matter.
A pretrial conference was set for April 24 and Romines said he plans to file a motion to suppress the results of field sobriety tests taken after the crash.
According to court records, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigated after a witness called 911 to report hearing the crash.
A Smiths Grove Police Department officer arrived at the crash site ahead of sheriff’s deputies, and notified a deputy that he detected an odor of alcoholic beverages on Martter’s breath, an arrest citation said.
During a 2019 preliminary hearing in Warren District Court, WCSO Detective Tim Robinson testified that Martter told deputies he drank two beers about two hours before driving, but he was not aware of the current time.
Field sobriety tests suggested Martter was impaired, and a breath test resulted in a blood alcohol content reading of 0.112 percent, above the legal limit for drivers, according to prior testimony.
Two blood samples collected from Martter nearly three hours after the crash also produced blood alcohol measurements above the legal limit, Robinson testified in 2019.