References in John Carpenter’s “Halloween” movies and a smattering of Main Street antique shops aren’t the only things putting Smiths Grove on the map these days.
The small home rule-class city in northern Warren County is growing up, and its city leaders are taking steps to keep pace with that growth.
With a Speedway short-term truck stop going up on the north side of Ky. 101 and a bigger version of the Smiths Grove Travel Center truck stop being built on the south side of that road that leads to the Exit 38 interchange with Interstate 65, the main drag into Smiths Grove is a construction zone these days.
Add in an apartment development on Vincent Street near the Speedway and an expansion of the nearby Castlen Steel manufacturing plant, and you have explosive progress that’s enough to put a Michael Myers-type scare into elected officials charged with maintaining city services.
“We’re starting to grow a little, and that means we have more drain on our city services,” Smiths Grove Mayor David Stiffey said.
Trying to lessen that drain, Stiffey and the Smiths Grove City Commission this month enacted occupational and net profit taxes that should help a city budget that had been almost solely dependent on property taxes.
Starting next year, businesses within the Smiths Grove city limits that have no employees will pay an annual $25 business license fee and pay a tax amounting to 1 percent of their annual net profit. That net profit tax will apply as well to businesses with employees, who will also have to ante up each quarter an occupational tax of 1 percent of gross wages paid.
“With the taxes, we can try to get to the point where we can do more for our residents,” Stiffey said. “A lot of people say the simple solution is to not grow, but the growth is kinda moving in our direction.”
Smiths Grove, with a population estimated at 779 in 2017 and now “between 800 and 900” according to Stiffey, joins a growing list of small Kentucky cities implementing an occupational tax, with most ranging from 1 to 2 percent.
The city brought in $208,750 from property taxes, insurance premium taxes and business licenses last year, but that doesn’t go far when the budget for the police department is $120,000.
“We should now have the funds to implement some things we want to do,” said James “Mickey” Jones, a Smiths Grove City Commission member. “It’ll help our streets, our lights and our cemetery and help us protect our citizens.”
Based on the experience of other small cities that have enacted occupational taxes, Stiffey believes Smiths Grove could boost its tax revenue significantly. Brownsville, with a population estimated in 2017 at 833, brought in $226,858 last year with its 1 percent occupational tax and nearly $400,000 in total tax revenue.
“We’re hoping to double what we’re taking in now,” Stiffey said. “That would be a tremendous asset.”
The need for tax revenue is only going to increase, based on current developments.
That Vincent Street apartment complex will add 24 residences, and Stiffey said developers have been putting up some homes that are being rented to workers in the nearby Kentucky Transpark industrial park.
Vick Darbar, owner of the Smiths Grove Travel Center, has demolished the 11-year-old truck stop and is putting up a 12,000-square-foot replacement that he expects to boost traffic from truckers and travelers along I-65.
Darbar said the new Marathon-branded center will include a Taco Bell restaurant, a liquor store, nearly 100 parking spaces for tractor-trailers, a laundromat and a family-style restaurant. He hopes to have it open before Christmas.
Owner of 10 more acres behind the truck stop, Darbar said he’s considering turning that into an apartment complex.
Such growth led Stiffey and Smiths Grove residents to meet with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and City-County Planning Commission officials recently and discuss how to improve traffic flow along Ky. 101.
Calling the meeting a “listening tour,” KYTC District 3 Chief Engineer Joe Plunk said such options as a traffic light at Vincent Street, a frontage road and a raised median were discussed.
With developers continuing to look at property near the exit 38 interchange, Plunk expects the discussions to continue.
“As properties develop, we’ll need to talk about transportation alternatives,” he said.
And they will develop, Jones said. “Growth is inevitable,” the city commissioner said. “Bowling Green is expanding, and a lot of that is heading in this direction.”
