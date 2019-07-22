A woman accused of shooting her boyfriend and illegally drawing on his funds has rejected a plea offer and will stand trial in October.
Candy Ann Moss, 52, of Smiths Grove, is accused in two separate indictments of first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card (less than $500 within a six-month period).
Moss is accused of shooting and wounding Steve A. Flynn, 64, at their College Street residence in Smiths Grove on Nov. 28.
An indictment returned last month accuses Moss of possessing three forged checks drawn on Flynn's account totaling $4,000 on Nov. 26-27 and using a card belonging to Flynn on Nov. 29, the day that Kentucky State Police responded to their home after being notified of the shooting.
At a pretrial conference Monday in Warren Circuit Court, Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kim Geoghegan said that Moss has rejected an offer calling for her to serve a 16-year prison sentence.
Moss' attorney, Diana Werkman of the Department of Public Advocacy, made a counteroffer that would enable Moss to plead guilty but mentally ill, but Geoghegan said in court she was unwilling to accept that offer due to Moss having no documented mental issues regarding the events of this case.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson set a jury trial for Oct. 23, setting aside three days to hold the trial.
Moss has remained in custody since her arrest in November in connection to the shooting.
According to prior court testimony, Flynn suffered wounds to the lower left part of his chest, his left hand and near the left side of his neck from two shots fired from a handgun.
Moss told KSP that she "went crazy" and shot Flynn after an ongoing argument over her adjusting the thermostat in the house, according to an arrest citation.
During a search of the residence, police recovered a .38-caliber revolver from under the dresser in the master bedroom and two spent projectiles from a Bible bag in a separate bedroom.
Flynn was transported to an area hospital and later flown to a trauma center for treatment of his injuries.
Moss described Flynn as a controlling, verbally abusive person in their relationship, according to prior court testimony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.