Those across southcentral Kentucky hoping for a white Christmas had their wish fulfilled. Those hoping to do some last-minute shopping or outdoor activities, however, may have been less than thrilled as the snow was joined by bone-numbing cold.
A snow-producing front moved into southcentral Kentucky on Thursday night and early Friday morning. According to the Kentucky Mesonet, temperatures in Warren County plummeted from around 49 degrees noon Thursday to -4 Friday morning. (The record low for Dec. 23 is -11 in 1989.)
Snow fall totals ranged from 1 to 2 inches across most of the region while wind chills dipped to -25 in some areas.
The cold and concerns about icy roads forced the closure and cancellation of numerous businesses and activities. Warming shelters were also set up at locations across the region and a handful off accidents attributed to slick roads were reported Friday.
BGMU reported Friday it was starting 15-minute rotating power outages in response to a TVA request to reduce electricity usage.
"We regret having to implement this extreme measure, especially at Christmastime. However, it is absolutely necessary to ensure grid reliability for all the people in the Tennessee Valley," according to a BGMU release.
Those looking for a respite from the cold may have to wait a while – the region was expected to stay frigid through the weekend, with highs not topping the freezing mark until Tuesday at the earliest.
After that, the weather rollercoaster may be in full effect – the wxornotbg forecast calls for temperatures to approach 60 degrees Thursday.
– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdailynews.com.