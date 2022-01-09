Another jolt from Mother Nature didn’t carry the wallop of the first punch, but it certainly complicated the Bowling Green community’s efforts to lift itself off the mat after December’s historic tornadoes.
Thursday’s winter storm that the National Weather Service said dropped 6.3 inches of snow on the city and prompted Gov. Andy Beshear to again declare a state of emergency is among the top 10 biggest January snowfalls in the city’s history. It disrupted travel, led to dozens of accidents and closed schools and government offices.
But those fender benders, unscheduled days off and traffic tie-ups weren’t the only impacts from a storm that brought piles of white stuff Thursday and Arctic-like cold Friday.
Blowing through as it did just as debris cleanup from the Dec. 11 storms was hitting high gear, the winter’s first local snowstorm put the brakes on those efforts to haul off downed trees and the remains of buildings.
The Alabama-based CrowderGulf disaster recovery company, hired by Warren Fiscal Court and the city of Bowling Green, had been making daily runs to a closed landfill on Glen Lily Road to dispose of the storm’s debris.
That came to a halt Thursday.
“They picked up some debris as the snow was coming down Thursday,” said Warren County Public Works Director Josh Moore. “But they had to stop when the snow got heavier. On Friday, the condition of Glen Lily Road was such that it wasn’t safe for those drivers to haul debris to the site, so we shut down.”
Moore said Friday he was hoping to get the trucks back on the road Saturday. He was also hoping the snowstorm didn’t prove to be a budget-buster for the city and county.
The two local governmental bodies are sharing the cost of a $3,964,950 contract with CrowderGulf and a $1,074,348 contract with Tetra Tech Inc. to monitor the debris removal.
As a federal disaster area, Warren County can recoup 100% of the debris-removal costs for up to 30 days after the disaster declaration. After that, reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency falls to around 75%.
President Joe Biden issued the disaster declaration Dec. 13, so the clock is ticking.
“We’ve requested an extension, and I’m hopeful that the wheels are in motion on that,” Moore said. “It’s fairly typical for them to grant extensions.”
Moore and others agreed, though, that there was nothing typical about the tornado-snowstorm combination.
“Just the amount of snow itself is out of the ordinary,” said Ron Steve, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Louisville. “Tornadoes in December or January are not common, but I’ve seen a couple of December outbreaks in the 10 years I’ve been here.
“It is unusual for one town to get hit twice like this.”
While praising the response of FEMA, American Red Cross and volunteers, Warren County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Pearson said the Dec. 11 tornado outbreak, a smaller tornado event Jan. 1 and Thursday’s snow have left the county “dealing with a lot of unique problems.”
“The weather is cyclical, and we go through ebbs and flows,” Pearson said. “It’s just part of the situation we have to deal with.”
Pearson isn’t alone in dealing with the problems arising out of the snowstorm.
Kentucky State Police Post 3 was working more than two dozen accidents on Interstates 65 and 165 and smaller arteries as the snow intensified Thursday. Some of those accidents had traffic backed up for miles.
Meanwhile, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 office in Bowling Green started working before the snowstorm hit, pre-treating major roads with salt brine and then plowing those roads once the storm hit.
“Our crews have had everything that could possibly be thrown at them,” said Wes Watt, KYTC District 3 public information officer. “We were cleaning up after a major tornado, then we had the snowstorm. It has been extremely difficult.”
Watt said Friday’s sub-freezing temperatures hampered efforts to clear roads.
“The cold changed the snow to a hardened, icy condition,” he said. “It made it difficult to plow.”
Watt said KYTC crews are working on clearing “priority A” routes (interstates and parkways) for now and will move on to lower-priority “B” and “C” routes later.
“We handle all state routes,” Watt said. “The priority is dictated by traffic volume and importance.”
The weekend’s warmer temperatures and expected rain should help both the KYTC crews and the county road department, Moore said.
“We were out Thursday and Friday, putting down salt to slow down the hard packing of the snow and ice,” Moore said. “We have some county roads in poor shape. We’re hoping the rain will take care of the ice.”