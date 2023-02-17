Athletes from the Mid-South Conference stream into Bowling Green each spring and fall, competing in a wide array of sports stretching from bowling to wrestling.
The city provides facilities for the league to run its yearly championships, and in return it takes home a decent chunk of change thanks to the sports tourism dollars the partnership generates.
“It’s well over a million dollars every year,” said Darius Clement, sports sales director for the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “I know just from spectators alone, people coming in and visiting, watching games, it is around a million dollars – and that is without hotels.”
Amy Childers, the CVB’s former sports sales director, said it’s difficult to track just how much money the events bring to the area, but it is a substantial figure.
“It’s a little hard to calculate, you can track the team rooms real easy, but with the parents and grandparents and other visitors it’s a little harder to track,” she said. “But it has a really large impact in the community all year long.”
Clement said the Mid-South Conference first started coming to Bowling Green during the 2014-15 academic year, taking advantage of the city’s central location to other conference members.
The league, which operates at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) level, is headquartered in Louisville. Its members are all located in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee, including schools like Campbellsville University, Georgetown College and the University of Pikeville.
“When Eric Ward became the commissioner, he wanted central locations for championships so teams wouldn’t have to travel,” Clement said. “Bowling Green is a central location.”
Childers said she was on a mission to find a new sporting event for Bowling Green before linking up with the Mid-South Conference.
“We had just lost the Houchens Industries Sweet Sixteen,” she said. “I had a large chunk of business to replace. It had been a mainstay.”
Childers said the Mid-South Conference was holding its championships on the campuses of its members and housing athletes in dorms.
“It was kind of giving teams a home court advantage,” Childers said. “They wanted to recruit some schools, and we were looking to replace some events. Eric and I met at a convention, and we sat down and started talking about how to invent this wheel.”
Clement said the league’s partnership with the CVB began in 2018. The two have a contract that runs through the 2025 fiscal year. He said the Mid-South Conference hosts “18 or 19 events throughout the year” in Bowling Green.
“We had great facilities and a community that is always welcome to new events,” Childers said. “So many of our kids in this region are attending those schools and playing on those teams, it was a no brainer to put it in Bowling Green.”
Hosting the championships had other non-economical impacts. Because no schools around Bowling Green had wrestling teams before the conference started visiting, Childers and her team had to create a grant to bring in wrestling mats and other equipment.
She said Thomas Carta, who would go on to coach the Warren County Wrestling Club, visited the wrestling championships one year.
“We let him use our mat so he could create a wrestling league here, and he’s done a tremendous job,” Childers said. “So many different things have grown out of this.”
She added that Buchanon Park “would not exist without these tournaments.”
Childers emphasized that the money spent to put on the championships goes back into the community.
“All the money spent is local money,” Childers said. “Signs were ordered from local sign companies, the printing was done locally, the catering was from local companies. To be in Bowling Green, you need to embrace Bowling Green.”
Southern Lanes hosted the men and women’s bowling championships from Feb. 9-11. Men’s wrestling will take place in the Ephram White Park gymnasium; cheer, men’s and women’s basketball and men’s volleyball will be played at Bowling Green High School; Buchanon Park will host the tennis championships and the Bowling Green Country Club will handle golf.
South Warren High School will host softball and the baseball championship will be played at Bowling Green Ballpark. Spring events are scheduled up until May 8.
A full list of events, locations and dates are available on the Mid-South Conference’s website.