The 23rd annual BB&T All-American Soap Box Derby will be at 5 p.m. May 14 and 7 a.m. May 15 at Phil Moore Park. Winners of the Bowling Green event can compete in the world championship in July at Derby Downs in Akron, Ohio.
The soap box derby, sponsored by BB&T since its inaugural year in Bowling Green in 1998, is a national competition that has been run in the U.S. since 1933.
“Cars competing in this are unpowered, relying completely upon gravity to move,” race director Anthony LaPointe said. “Using standardized wheels with precision ball bearings, modern gravity-powered racers start at a ramp on top of a hill, attaining speeds of up to 25 mph.”
Most derivatives of the soap box derby have three racing divisions.
The stock division is designed for first-time builders to get a learning experience, LaPointe said. Children 7 through 13 years old can compete in this division with car-building kits that are purchased from the All-American Soap Box Derby organization, LaPointe said.
“These kits assist the derby novice by providing a step-by-step layout for construction of a basic lean forward style car,” LaPointe said.
The super stock car division is designed for children 10 to 17. This division gives competitors the opportunity to expand their knowledge and become more advanced racers, LaPointe said.
“These entry levels of racing are popular in race communities across the country, as youngsters are exposed to the derby program for the first time,” LaPointe said.
The masters division is open to racers 10 to 20 years old. It is designed for more advanced racers to utilize their creativity and design skills, LaPointe said.
The cost to participate in one of the three divisions is $55.
The derby will also offer the Super Kids race, sponsored by Norton Children’s Hospital and Meijer. It will give racers with special needs ages 7-20 the opportunity to race, LaPointe said.
The Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green will provide custom-made cars for the Super Kids race, in which an additional driver will ride with the racers, LaPointe said.
The cost to participate in the Super Kids race is $25.
COVID-19 procedures are in place to ensure the safety of all drivers and spectators, LaPointe said.
– Registration for the derby can be done online at soapboxderby.org.
