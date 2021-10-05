Police investigating a rape allegation against a Bowling Green man arrested him after reviewing footage on the man’s Snapchat account that authorities said appears to show an assault in progress.
Anthony A. Kelsey, 24, was arrested Friday on two counts of first-degree rape and a count of video voyeurism.
Kelsey appeared Tuesday in Warren District Court with his attorney, Alan Simpson, who entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
Kelsey had been the subject of a rape investigation by the Bowling Green Police Department. During the investigation, police obtained a search warrant for a Snapchat account registered to Kelsey, an arrest citation said.
After executing the warrant, BGPD Detective Sean Johnson found 15 videos of the woman identified as the alleged victim in which she appears to be unconscious, the arrest citation said.
The videos feature a date-stamp of March 16 and appear to take place from 4:33 a.m. to 4:41 a.m. on that date. The videos appear to show Johnson penetrating the woman, according to court records.
“The victim observed these videos and recalled hanging out with Kelsey at his home during this time and she confirmed she was unconscious in the videos,” Johnson said in the arrest citation. “She stated she did not consent to the acts that were recorded.”
Each first-degree rape count is punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison, while the video voyeurism charge is punishable by one to five years in prison.
Kelsey is in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond.
“We were agreeable to sitting down with the detectives and being interviewed, but they decided to arrest him and now that won’t happen,” Simpson said after Tuesday’s hearing.
Simpson said he has not seen the videos referenced in the arrest citation.
A request to modify Kelsey’s bond is pending, and Simpson said he plans to request a date for a preliminary hearing.
Prior to his arrest on the two rape counts, Kelsey was arrested Sept. 26 by the BGPD on suspicion of violating an emergency protective order that had been taken out against him, and he was served with an arrest warrant on Sept. 29 charging him with fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening and menacing.
Those cases are pending in Warren District Court.
