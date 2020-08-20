For the second time in as many weeks, a criminal jury trial has started in Warren Circuit Court under guidelines set by the Kentucky Supreme Court to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Edward Wayne Bowden, 53, is on trial on two counts of attempted murder, based on accusations that he fired a gun at his son on two separate occasions in 2016 when the two were involved in an argument.
The state Supreme Court on July 27 issued an order allowing jury trials in criminal cases to resume this month, provided that participants follow physical distancing and mask-wearing mandates.
Under terms of the order, potential jurors who are at heightened risk of contracting COVID-19 or are unable to wear facial coverings for health reasons are excused from jury service until a later date.
On Wednesday, 41 potential jurors were divided into two groups of 21 and 20 and questioned by Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Beck Bumgarner and attorney Dennie Hardin, who represents Bowden.
Members of the jury pool, all wearing masks, were seated well apart from one another in the courtroom of Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson, who presided over jury selection from behind a plexiglass shield in front of his bench.
“Those of you who came through the door under these circumstances, I have great respect for and I appreciate the serious nature of your doing this,” Wilson said while addressing the first group of 21 potential jurors.
Hardin was masked and Bumgarner wore a protective face shield while questioning the jury pool.
A total of 14 jurors were expected to be notified via text message Wednesday afternoon about being selected to hear the case, which is anticipated to conclude Friday.
Instead of the jury box, jurors will be seated in the gallery at the back of the courtroom.
Attorneys and Bowden were seated at temporary tables facing the gallery.
The two attempted murder counts against Bowden stem from a Dec. 12, 2016, incident investigated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Bowden is accused of firing shots at his son, Keith Williams, while the two were involved in an argument at Bowden’s residence on Plano Richpond Road.
According to an arrest citation in that case, Bowden fired a shot at his son, who took the handgun from Bowden and left Bowden’s residence, only for Bowden to retrieve a rifle and fire at Williams’ truck as it was leaving the area.
If convicted as charged, Bowden faces 10 to 20 years in prison on each count.
Last week, jurors heard another criminal case in Wilson’s courtroom that led to the conviction of James Crouch, 41, of Bowling Green, on counts of second-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence, criminal trespassing and first-degree persistent felony offender, with the jury recommending a 20-year sentence.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.