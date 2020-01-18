Kennedy Logsdon was on a mission when she stepped through the doors of the Knicely Conference Center on Saturday to attend the seventh annual SOKY Bridal Expo.
This year, the Glasgow native is up against a deadline and hopes to get the particulars of her August wedding nailed down before she starts graduate school in the summer.
“I’ve got all the main vendors, but we were just looking for some last-minute things,” said Logsdon, who stopped at a table for Dafnel’s Event Planning and Rentals to inquire about chargers for her guest tables.
“I’m trying to get everything done,” Logsdon said. “I want to get everything done before June. That way I can focus on school, and I don’t have to worry about anything else. It’s kind of stressful.”
Around her swirled a storm of other brides to be and their attendants, all churning throughout the conference center. Every step of the way, more than 100 vendors proffered their services as venue hosts, caterers, designers, weight-loss coaches, photographers, videographers and more.
“Everything a bride needs,” as chief organizer and veteran wedding planner Tootie Finkbone puts it. “If she walked into this building, and she didn’t have anything planned, she could do everything under one roof. … She could spend the whole day here and plan her wedding.”
In 2013, the expo’s inaugural year, it debuted with 55 vendors at La Gala in downtown Bowling Green. Since then, it’s doubled in size. This year, nearly 300 brides pre-registered for the event, not counting any walk-ins. Organizers expected about 1,000 people to attend.
“I rent the whole building,” Finkbone said, in between checking on vendors and guests with her characteristic warmth. Finkbone takes pride in her ability to bring the choicest wedding vendors together under one big roof, while also ensuring the event is an approachable one.
“The one thing I love about this show is that every budget is represented,” Finkbone said. “If I bride comes in here and she has $10,000 to spend on a wedding, then she could come to this show and find the vendors that fit her budget, and I’m proud of that.”
In the years since she launched the SOKY Bridal Expo, Bowling Green’s become somewhat of a “wedding Mecca,” Finkbone said, adding that she’s seen people from across the country hold destination weddings here.
“There are 25 venues in my show alone,” she said.
Among them was Vilson Qehaja, the co-owner of Anna’s Greek Restaurant and Century Palace, both of which exist in a 100-year-old renovated church in the Greco-Roman style.
“This a great source to connect with the brides,” Qehaja said, adding that could be especially vital for newer vendors looking to break into the local scene.
That was the case for Samuel Jean-Philippe, or DJ Sam, who owns a Nashville-based DJ business and attended the event looking to make some contacts in Kentucky. For Jean-Philippe, the event was both inexpensive and helpful.
“This has been very beneficial. I definitely recommend this,” he said.
