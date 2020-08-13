It has a different look, but the SOKY Fair is still going strong despite the coronavirus.
The annual event at the Southern Kentucky Fairgrounds at Lampkin Park began Monday and runs through Saturday.
“We spent months planning and replanning and replanning again on how we could operate this and keep people safe,” 2020 SOKY Fair Chairman Alex Marlin said. “A lot went into planning it.”
The planning included a lot of tough decisions, including not having a midway that features carnival rides, Marlin said.
Every event this year is outdoors with signs promoting social distancing located throughout the fairgrounds. Each guest is required to wear a mask, and the fair announcer regularly reminds patrons of the mask mandate over a loudspeaker.
Lines are marked with Xs to keep social distancing, with every other bleacher seat in the track area blocked off with caution tape. Folding chairs are allowed this year, giving families a chance to distance from others.
In addition to the figure 8 racing, this year’s fair includes oval track racing, a truck and tractor pull – culminating with a demolition derby Friday and mud drag racing.
The annual beauty pageant was Tuesday, and an outdoor beer garden is open every night.
The back entrance located on Glen Lily Road is the only entrance to the fair this year
“We just want to let people be able to come out and have a good time and follow the guidelines set forward by the state,” Marlin said
Despite the limitations, Marlin said the response has been great, and not just from the spectators.
“The people that run in the different events are so happy that we were able to plan and to get this to happen so they could come out and participate in these different motorsports events,” Marlin said. “There haven’t been many county fairs in the state of Kentucky, so they haven’t been able to participate in the events that they usually do. They are grateful to come out and be a part of it.”
