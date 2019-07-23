The time for the SOKY Fair is upon us.
Through Saturday, the Bowling Green-Warren County Jaycees are inviting the public to Lampkin Park for all the rides, games, food and big-ticket events that have become associated with the fair over the years.
The festival began Monday and is open from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 6 to 11:30 p.m Friday and Saturday, according to Tonja Harmon, a member of the Jaycees who's serving as the chair of this year's SOKY Fair.
Admission, according to the event's Facebook page, is $12, though attendees can get a $2 discount Tuesday and Wednesday if they bring two canned food items to donate for the benefit of Barren River Area Safe Space.
Harmon said classic events like Wednesday's tractor pull, Thursday's figure 8 race and Friday's demolition derby, all of which begin at 7:30 on their respective nights, will return, though there are a few new attractions as well.
In particular, Harmon called attention to the Mud Drags at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We have a new track event we're really excited about this year and it's called the Mud Drag,” she said.
For the races, people will bring their vehicles together and “drag race them through the mud,” she said.
People interested in participating can register on the day of the race.
“Basically, anything you can bring, you can run it,” she said.
For the first time, the fair will also feature a double ferris wheel, in which two ferris wheels rotate at opposite ends of a spinning structure.
“It's more of a thrill ride than an easy-going ferris wheel,” she said.
Each year, the SOKY Fair is a fundraiser for the Jaycees' community outreach efforts, particularly with organizations that help area children like Community Action, Potter Children's Home and Family Ministries, Harmon said.
Though Monday saw a lot of rain, Harmon said she expected high turnouts amid dry and relatively cool weather the rest of the week.
Beth Noffsinger, spokeswoman for the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, also said she was hoping for high attendance, though the bureau is not involved with the fair.
“It's a wonderful event,” she said. “They put such hard work into that each year.”
Noffsinger also noted that admission to the fair allows attendees to ride every ride, making it an affordable chance at family fun.
“It's also a family affordable event,” she said. “The rides are included in the admission so there's no extra charge to get on the rides.”
