The SOKY Fair will return to normal operations this year after a curtailed event in 2020.
The July 19-24 fair at the SOKY Fairgrounds at 940 Morgantown Road will feature several racetrack events, livestock shows and carnival attractions. The gates open to the public at 6 p.m. each day.
SOKY Fair Chairman Joe Gibson is looking forward to hosting a fair without full COVID-19 restrictions.
“This year we will be back in full force,” Gibson said.
Fair visitors can purchase tickets near two entrance gates outside the fairgrounds, Gibson said. Children who are less than 3 feet tall can enter the fairgrounds for free. For $12, fairgoers receive unlimited access to carnival rides and admission to a track event.
The track events, which begin at 7:30 p.m., include:
Compact figure 8 races on July 20 and 21.
Compact car demo derby on July 22.
Big car demolition derby on July 23.
KITPA truck & tractor pull on July 24.
Attendees who visit the fairgrounds July 23 and 24 can also see a slate of wrestling matches.
Each showcase of “The Great American Clash” will begin at 7 p.m. Match spectators do not need to pay an additional fee to watch the wrestling matches at the fairgrounds.
Gibson said the fair will house a “huge mix of vendors.” As of June 24, eight food vendors are planning on making an appearance at the fair.
Other vendors will be selling clothes, shoes and wooden crafts, Gibson said. If an adult attendee is in need of a drink, a beer garden will be open from 6 to 11 p.m. each night.
The fair is made possible in part by a staff of volunteers from the Bowling Green Warren County Jaycees, an organization that helps people ages 18 to 40 achieve their professional goals, said Gibson, who is the organization’s president. Proceeds from the fair will help the Jaycees fund their charitable events, such as a bicycle giveaway for children in Warren County.
“We want people to know that the money we make from the fair will go back into the community,” Gibson said.
In 2020, the Jaycees hosted an unusual SOKY Fair.
“What we did was – because of the COVID-19 regulations – we had a ‘half-fair,’ ” Gibson said. “We had some track events and there were a few food vendors. We made some money, but it wasn’t as much as it usually would be.”
A year later, the fair is back with a full lineup, which can be found online on the SOKY Fair Facebook page.