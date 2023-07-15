The SOKY Fair is a summertime tradition that has been providing family-oriented fun to the community for over 70 years.
This year's fair will be July 24-29 at the SOKY Fairgrounds at 940 Morgantown Road. Gates will open at 6 p.m. each day.
A community project hosted by the Bowling Green-Warren County Jaycees, the fair has something for everyone, including carnival rides, face painting, livestock shows, track events, food trucks and vendors.
Jim Maroney, who has served as the SOKY Fair Board president for the past 35 years, said he expects attendance to be as it normally is, with anywhere from 22,000 to 25,000 attending.
In the past year and a half, Maroney said there have been many upgrades to the fairgrounds, which has been the site of the fair since 1956.
"We've upgraded with new paving, redone several of the buildings and have made major track improvements," he said.
A variety of vendors will give fairgoers a chance to explore everything from crafts to jewelry and Maroney said 15 to 18 food trucks will also be there.
Nightly track events begin at 7:30 p.m. and include arena cross racing on July 24; figure 8 racing on July 25, oval track racing on July 26; figure 8 racing on July 27; big car demolition derby, power wheels derby and lawn mower derby on July 28; and compact demolition derby on July 29.
Maroney said the Jaycees team up with the Warren County Cooperative Extension office for the 4-H Ag shows and events.
"The ag shows are really amazing," he said. "Janet Turley (agent for 4-H Youth Development) does a wonderful job with it."
The shows include a 4-H dog show on July 24; youth sheep and goat show on July 25; open youth and adult dairy show on July 26; youth poultry show on July 27; youth rabbit/guinea pig show on July 27; and youth alpaca show on July 28.
Another successful event is a Special Needs Day, an exclusive invitation-only event offered to the special needs community.
"Alex Marlin, Joe Gibson and I came up with the idea for this three years ago and we have made it a permanent fixture," Maroney said.
During the event, those with special needs will have the fairgrounds to themselves for a few hours.
"When my mom was a special needs teacher at Camp Happy Days, I interned there," he said. "I learned that a lot of noises and activities affected them. That's when I decided it would be a good idea to close the fairgrounds down for a bit just for them. It's their day and we are there to serve them."
Proceeds from the fair will go to different charities throughout the year and to five scholarships at Western Kentucky University.
Admission is $15 for unlimited access to carnival rides and track events. Children under 3 feet tall will be admitted for free.
"We want everyone to come out and join the fun and help us raise money so we can give it away again for a good cause," Maroney said.
— For more information and a full schedule of events, visit sokyfair.org.